The European electric scooters and motorcycles market is expected to attaining a size of $892.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, as per the study. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing usage of electric scooters for sharing services, growing concerns over emissions of greenhouse gases, rising government initiatives, and formulation of stringent emission laws.



The growing concerns over emissions of greenhouse gases along with the implementation of various government initiatives is a key factor for the European electric scooters and motorcycles market growth. The increasing rate of environmental deterioration due to the such emissions has become a major government concern across the continent. As a result, various governments have come up with initiatives to lower the carbon emissions on a significant scale.



For instance, recently, the Italian government introduced a legislation to offer subsidies on the purchase of electric scooters; the scheme is valid till 2019. The government has allotted $11.34 million (EUR 10 million) to back the scheme. Therefore, government initiatives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles for reducing carbon emissions are boosting the market.



On the basis of voltage, the European electric scooters and motorcycles market is categorized into 48 V, 60 V, 72 V, and 100 and over. Out of these, in 2018, electric scooters and motorcycles with a 60 battery dominated the market with more than 40.0% volume share. This is mainly attributed to the consumers’ surging demand for high-speed vehicles with improved aesthetics and a durable body.



Based on battery type, the electric scooters and motorcycles market in Europe is classified into lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid. In 2018, electric scooters and motorcycles with Li-ion batteries held the higher sales volume share in the market. This is ascribed to the increasing demand for high-power, long-range two-wheelers, and the declining cost of these batteries.



In European countries, the demand for high-powered electric motorcycles is rising rapidly. In 2018, owing to the higher power levels, electric motorcycles experienced more than 100.0% increase in the sales volume, as compared to the previous year. Various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of gasoline-based vehicles have publicized their plans for launching high-powered electric motorcycles during the forecast period. Hence, the growing demand for electric motorcycles with high-power engines is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market.



During the historical period, France dominated the European electric scooters and motorcycles market with more than 25.0% volume share. However, Spain is predicted to be the largest market for electric scooters and motorcycles during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of scooter sharing services in the major cities of the country.



EUROPE ELECTRIC SCOOTERS AND MOTORCYCLES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Product

• Scooter

• Low-Powered Motorcycle

• High-Powered Motorcycle



Market Segmentation by Power

• <1.5 kW

• 1.5–5 kW

• 6–15 kW

• >15 kW



Market Segmentation by Voltage

• 48 V

• 60 V

• 72 V

• 100 and Above



Market Segmentation by Cooling System

• Natural Convection

• Forced Air Convection

• Liquid



Market Segmentation by Maximum Speed

• <40 km/h

• 40–80 km/h

• >80 km/h



Market Segmentation by Battery Type

• Sealed Lead Acid

• Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)



Market Segmentation by Battery Charging Mode

• Removable

• Non-Removable



Market Segmentation by Charging Time

• <4 h

• 4–6 h

• >6 h



Market Segmentation by Battery Capacity

• < 1 kWh

• 1–2.5 kWh

• > 2.5 kWh



Market Segmentation by Range

• <50 km

• 50–100 km

• 101–150 km

• >150 km



Market Segmentation by Country

• Austria

• Belgium

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Spain

• Switzerland

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe



User Analysis by Country

• Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Customer Analysis



- By Age

- By Sex

- By Profession

- By Usage

- By Driving Distance

- Customers’ Purchasing Motivation

- Customer Behavior and Trends

- By Country – Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, U.K., and Rest of Europe



OEMs Analysis

• Manufacturers Product Offerings and Their Specifications

• Market Share Analysis of Key Players

• Competitive Analysis of Key Players

• Strategic Developments in the market

• Company Profiling

