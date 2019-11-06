Global oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 75.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period (2019

2024). - The global oral care market is highly impacted by product innovations carried out by the key players, along with huge investment in marketing and promotional activities, to reach higher customer bases.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Care Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778235/?utm_source=GNW

However, lower consumer awareness about technological innovations in the oral care market is hindering the growth rate.

- The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high population in the area, followed by the European region and the North American region, due to increased preference for premium oral care products. Consumer preference for the electronic toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss in the western countries, like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, is expected to drive the market.



Scope of the Report

Global oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Toothpaste Hold the Maximum Market Share



Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the global toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, such as teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality, that differs from ordinary toothpaste. To improve market position, manufacturers are constantly focusing on implementing innovative strategies and introducing a broad portfolio of products.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Consumer



The consumers of developed countries such as Chian and Japan are well aware of oral health practices, and thus, the demand for oral care products is high in the country. As per GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical company, the awareness about oral health among the Japanese population is outstanding. Japanese aging population and youth are highly concerned about their oral care. Oral health care products in India are mainly driven by ayurvedic or natural ingredient products. All the major companies in India are selling ayurvedic revolution products. Consumers in Singapore are brand conscious, and would rather spend more to ensure the safety and efficacy of a product, rather than looking for economical options to maintain their oral care.



Competitive Landscape

The global oral care market is a concentrated market, as the majority of the share is being taken by Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. However, the market also includes many regional players. The leading players in the market studied enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, in order to cater to the requirements for various applications, especially gum and plague issues and sensitivity or pain relief.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.