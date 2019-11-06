Periodontal Market - Segmented by Product Type, Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)

The periodontal market is expected to register a CAGR of 8. 64%. The increasing aging population, growing medical and dental tourism in the developing markets and growing awareness about oral health contributes the market growth for periodontal market.

Increasing Aging Population



The increasing prevalence and severity of periodontal disease have been found associated with aging, which affects majority of the adult population over 50 years of age. Due to the increasing aging population there has been an increase in the large number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. Therefore, the aging population is accompanied by an increase in the prevalence and incidence of periodontal diseases, which contributes in the growth of the market, globally. The other factors also include growing medical and dental tourism in the developing markets and growing awareness about oral health.



Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries



Periodontal surgery is considered as one of the most expensive dental treatments known today. The cost of periodontal surgery varies greatly depending on the type of procedure and the severity of the oral diseases. These gum disease treatments may cost between USD 500 and USD 10,000, which is a high cost and a restraining factor for the patients adopting it. Hence, many of the low and middle income countries are unable to adopt these surgeries due to high cost, which is restricting the growth of periodontal market.



Lack of proper reimbursement of dental care is also the factor, which is likely to impede the growth of periodontal market.



North America Dominates the Market



North America has a high burden of periodontal diseases in the adult United States population. Initiatives by local governments to improve oral care, especially for individuals suffering from untreated dental diseases are expected to drive the market in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, due to exponential rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness among consumers regarding oral health.



- February 2017 - Denmat holdings, LLC launched the NV PRO3 microlaser next generation soft-tissue diode laser

- December 2017 - Straumann Group acquired Same Day Solutions (SDS), a dental distribution company in Portugal



Major Players - Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Dexcel Pharma, 3M, Medtronic, Straumann, Biohorizons, Zimmer Biomet Inc, Danaher Corporation and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., among others.



