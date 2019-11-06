The global medical imaging market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023

). The medical imaging market covers a wide array of medical devices used for diagnostic purposes. It has vast application in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. With advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditure, North America is expected to dominate this market, followed by the European region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778366/?utm_source=GNW





Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

The medical imaging field has advanced at a great pace, with technological advancements playing a pivotal role in the growth of the market. New imaging devices that reveal greater anatomical details are increasing in number in the diagnostic labs and hospitals, globally. Big Data has gained a lot of prominence in the medical imaging arena, especially through the integration of electronic health record (EHR) data. Also, the trend is shifting from fixed equipment to portable equipment, such as smaller ultrasound equipment. Thus, advancement in the technology is expected to be the major growth factor for the market over the forecast period.



Other factors, such as the rise in prevalence of chronic disease and lifestyle disorders, with an increase in the geriatric population, are driving the global medical imaging market.



Expensive Procedures and Equipment

The high cost of medical imaging devices and procedures inhibits the growth of the market. The costs of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) machines, as well as other procedures, vary considerably, based on their resolution and strength. Due to the high cost associated, people are reluctant to avail the services frequently in developing and underdeveloped regions.



Other factors, such as side effects of diagnostic imaging and slower growth in developed regions, hamper the growth of the market.



The United States to Lead the Medical Imaging Market

North America dominates the medical imaging market, due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the rise in the demand for advanced healthcare systems. In the United States, it is estimated that nearly 800 million medical imaging examinations are performed each year, increasingly due to rising disposable income and geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing healthcare expenditures, diversified patient pool, and rising private hospitals and diagnostic centers in the region.



Key Developments in the Market

February 2018: Canon Medical Systems received US FDA clearance for Vantage Galan 3T XGO edition, with the all-new Saturn X Gradient to provide up to 30% improved signal-to-noise ratio for brain diffusion weighted imaging.



December 2017: Hitachi Medical Systems Europe introduced a new 2D/4D cardiovascular ultrasound system, “LISENDO 880”, which features HD Analytics for cardiac hemodynamic assessments, at EuroEcho Imaging 2017, in Lisbon, Portugal.



Major players: Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esoate SpA, Fujifilm Holding, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Medical, and Siemens Healthcare, among others.



Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future market outlook for medical imaging in developed and emerging markets



Analyzing various perspectives on the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis



The segment that is expected to dominate the market



The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players



Three-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).



Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.