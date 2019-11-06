The global K-12 online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market: About this market K-12 online tutoring is a supplementary teaching mode that provides education outside the classroom through smart devices.

This K-12 online tutoring market analysis considers sales from the structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring segments, in the form of assessments and subjects. Our analysis also considers the sales of K-12 online tutoring in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the structured tutoring segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as rising promotional activities by vendors to promote structured learning among students and parents will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global K-12 online tutoring report has observed market growth factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, cost benefits, and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and strong global demand for test preparation. However, the threat from open tutoring resources and private tutors, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content, and data security issues for end-users in K-12 online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the K-12 online tutoring industry over the forecast period.



Growing importance of STEM education



Increasing job opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields is augmenting the popularity of courses in these domains among K-12 students globally. Students opting for these courses are seeking tuitions, outside of the regular classes, to be able to clear competitive examinations to secure admissions in reputed universities and colleges. This, in turn, will help them in securing STEM-related jobs at reputed organizations and institutions. Therefore, the rising importance of STEM education and the growing number of K-12 students will lead to the expansion of the global K-12 online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of online microlearning



Personalization and adaptive learning are increasing the popularity of microlearning. Students are finding microlearning convenient, owing to its concise and relevant content. As a result, K-12 online tutors have been offering microlearning options, which is one of the key trends in the global K-12 online tutoring market. The trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth over the forecast period.



With the presence of several major players, the global K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring manufacturers, which include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., iTutorGroup, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.



Also, the K-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

