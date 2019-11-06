The Global Fly Ash market is accounted to US$ 6,863.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13,502.7 Mn by 2027

Fly ash, commonly known as pulverized fuel ash is a by-product of coal combustion, composed of the particulates driven out of coal-fired boilers combined with the flue gases. The Fly Ash market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards greener construction material substitutes and increasing infrastructure development in developed and developing countries.

Increasing governmental initiatives towards utilization of industrial by-products further bolster the demand for fly ash market.



The global fly ash market by the type has been segmented into type C, and type F.Type F is the most widely used type of fly ash due to the easy availability and wide application in Portland cement & concrete, and bricks & blocks.



When used as a Portland cement replacement, the class F fly ash shows increased resistance to sulfate attack, increased late compressive strengths, after approximately 28 days, increased resistance to alkali-silica reaction (ASR), and increased pore refinement, as compared to unmodified Portland cement.Some of the prominent players offering type F fly ash include Sefa, Salt River Materials Group, and Ashtech (India) Pvt.



Ltd., among others.



Based on application, the fly ash market is bifurcated into, Portland cement & concrete, bricks & blocks, road & embankment construction, agriculture, and others.Fly ash used in Portland cement concrete (PCC) has numerous advantages and enhances concrete performance in both the fresh and hardened state.



Fly ash use in concrete progresses the workability of plastic concrete and the strength and toughness of hardened concrete.It is cost-effective, and the addition of fly ash to concrete reduces the amount of Portland cement.



Thus, owing to its various advantages, fly ash is preferred in Portland cement & concrete application.



A key trend which is projected to affect the fly ash market in the coming year is the rising use of fly ash in agriculture.Fly Ash is a coal combustion by-product produced in the thermal power plants.



The disposal of the high amount of fly ash from thermal power plants absorbs a high amount of energy, water, and land area.Therefore, fly-ash management is a critical issue faced by different countries.



However, recent studies have proposed that fly ash can be applied in the agriculture sector as a soil ameliorate.Fly ash may improve physical, chemical and biological properties of the degraded soils and is also a source of readily available plant micronutrients and macronutrients.



Fly-ash has potential in agriculture application due to its efficacy in the modification of soil health and crop performance. The high concentration of elements such as Ca, Mg, K, Na, Zn, and Fe in fly ash increases the yield of many agricultural crops. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the fly ash market.



Some of the players present in fly ash market are Ashtech India Pvt Ltd, Boral Limited, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V, Hi-Tech Fly Ash (India) Private Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Cement, Tarmac, The SEFA Group, Titan America LLC, Charah Solutions, Inc., and FlyAshDirect among others.



The overall global fly ash market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fly ash market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fly ash market.

