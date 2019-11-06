The global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market is expected to reach US$ 3,634.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,096.6 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6. 4% from 2019-2027. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to various factors such as benefits offered by customized pre-packaged medical kits and trays, increase in usage of pre-filled syringes, and introduction of rules and regulations to implement better healthcare facilities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pre -packaged Medical Kits And Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794746/?utm_source=GNW

However, increased concerns over the safe disposal of prepackaged medical kits and trays are likely to act as restraining factors for the market.

In recent years, there have been considerable developments in the field of medical kits and trays.The growth of surgical procedures have increased the demand of surgical instruments.



Pre-packaged kits and trays is offers sterile, surgical consumables in a pre-configured package to clinicians.This helps to save a considerable amount of time during surgical procedures and in the preparations for an operation.



The pre-packaged kits allow to negate the need to stock individual components in bulk quantities and thus helps in planning better investment management.The time saved with this managed equipment helps to optimize and better utilize it in surgical and medical analysis of the procedures.



There is a reduction in the number of activities required to get the right products to the right place on time. The fact that custom pre-packaged medical kits and trays are supplied just in time means that, usage of prepackaged trays and kits reduces hospital logistics and eliminates third party costs. Optimizing these kits and trays creates numerous benefits for both surgery centers and their patients by reducing the variation that causes waste and inefficiency, while also improving clinician workflow and patient throughput. The benefits offered by pre-packaged medical kits and trays is anticipated to increase its demand in the forecast period.

Minor Procedure Kits and Trays are designed to save time and reduce costs associated with in-house assembly and instrument reprocessing.The minor custom packaged kits and trays help to reduce and maintain a large space for storage of multiple types of equipment that are frequently required for various purposes.



In case of customized minor trays, components such as pre-filled Saline syringes, trocars, forceps, and others are packaged in order of use, allowing clinicians to progress efficiently through procedures without having to search for missing instruments and components.Not only minor procedure kits and trays are a cost-effective and convenient way to ensure clinical staff has ready access to the supplies they need to provide immediate patient care, but they also help in promoting and encouraging consistent product usage and adherence to standardized procedures and protocol.



The pre-packaged trays, including saline syringes, are also convenient and useful during medical emergencies and other major and minor hospital accidents.

Thus, the development of new and innovative minor custom prepackaged medical kits and trays, including pre-filled saline syringes, are anticipated to be an aspect in the market in the years to come.

Global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market, based on the product type was segmented into hemodialysis kits, open heart surgery kits, angiography/ angioplasty/ catheterization kits, orthopedic kits and trays, iv kits, custom Ob/Gyn kits, and others. In 2018, the IV kits segment held the largest market share of 40.0% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market, by product type. The IV kits segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as it is the most common procedure used in hospitals, clinics, and any other healthcare facility. Also, the IV kits segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the multi-specialty hospitals held the largest market share of 45.1% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the growing number of surgical treatments that have become the major factor for the growth of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market. However, the ambulatory surgical centre’s segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market are World Health Organization, Association of Surgeons in Training, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, China National Committee on Aging, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, German Federal Statistical Office, Barcelona Institute for Global Health, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Royal National Institute of Blind People and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.