The Global Beard Oil Market size is expected to reach $1.34 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

Beard oil moisturizes the skin and helps to grow and soften beard hair, which means it also acts as a styling agent. The ideal beard should have a shiny appearance and well-groomed— not shaggy and flaky.

Even the tiniest amount of beard oil is good enough to tame the beard hair, which has been possible with the moisturizing quality of beard oils. And this often ignored product functions as natural cologne, with so many musky/wood essential ingredients such as cedarwood and sandal wood. Essential oil inside beard oils enhances circulation and promotes the keratin levels to strengthen the actual hair as it grows.



Beard oil is produced to replicate the normal skin oils called sebum. Carrier type oils typically contain A, D, and E vitamins as well as high linoleic acid concentration and low oleic acid concentrations. In an attempt to improve its characteristics and aroma, natural and synthetic fragrances can be added to the oil. Natural fragrances are derived separately from synthetic fragrances (essential oil, absolute oils, and extracts) and comprise various chemical compounds which improve their function. This can give antibacterial, deodorant, anti-inflammatory, as well as anti-aging characteristics of the beard oils.



Some of the prominent market players participating within the beard oil market are Bossman Brands, Leven Rose, Brickell men’s Product, Mountaineer Brand, Prophet and Tools, The American Beard Company, The Gentleman’s, Honest Amish, Viking Revolution, and ArtNaturals. These companies invest extensively in R&D and initiate several strategies like acquisitions, product launches, etc., to develop advanced products.



For instance, in April 2017, Eau De Toilette Beard oils were launched by Prophet and Tools to make it simpler to tame the beard. In February 2019, Wahl introduced beard maintenance products including skin-dry, itchy, irritating and hair loss-processing oils.



Bombay Shaving has extended its brand range with products for the treatment of facial hair like Beard Growth Oil, coconut, vetiver, sesame seed, jojoba, Brahmi and amla seeds since it started to manufacture razors and shaving blades.



In June 2018, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) came into a partnership to co-develop a line of male grooming products including beard oil, beard wash, etc.



The market growth of beard oil is attributed to the extensive awareness about its product range and increasing customer base across the world. Several cosmetics and beauty products vendors are making investments in R&D to manufacture advanced products. These initiatives are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Fashion professionals and celebrity endorsements have a major role to play in boosting awareness for these products. They are influencing consumer buying patterns, thereby, promoting market growth. A Namibian model Wellem Kapenda associated with cosmetic brand Chrisla Essentials, in February 2019 to launch new scented oil.



The report highlights the adoption of Beard Oil globally. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Beard Oil market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



The major market players expanding their reach in the global Beard Oil market are Bossman Brands, Leven Rose, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) (Unilever) Inc., The American Beard Company, Artnaturals, Brickell Men’s Products, The Gentleman, Honest Amish, Viking Revolution and Mountaineer Brand.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation



• By Type



o Organic



o Conventional



• By Distribution Channel



o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



o Convenience Stores



o Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled:



• Bossman Brands



• Leven Rose



• Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) (Unilever) Inc.



• The American Beard Company



• Artnaturals



• Brickell Men’s Products



• The Gentleman



• Honest Amish



• Viking Revolution and



• Mountaineer Brand

