The Global Brushless DC Motor Market size is expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period

The high adoption rate of electric vehicles arising from rising oil dependency issues, global warming, and environmental pollution is also likely to boost demand for the product. In addition, various government programs aimed at promoting the production and use of EVs will further stimulate demand.

Brushless DC motors offer advantages such as lower rotor heat, higher efficiency, low maintenance costs, operating speed and peak point performance, and rapid response, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, particularly in electric and hybrid vehicles.



Brushless DC electric motors are synchronous motors powered by a power supply with DC charge. It produces AC power that controls the respective motor phase through a closed loop controller. It is also referred to as a commutated motor. The brushless motor system is similar to the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). It has a controller that provides motor windings with current pulses to control torque and pace. Electronic control, high power-to-weight ratio, and high speed are the factors that make a brushless DC motor superior to other motors. Handheld power tools, printers, computer peripherals, disk drives, and cars are some of the major applications. The brushless DC motors provide less wear and tear opposed to a conventional motor, reducing overall maintenance costs.



Based on Rotor Type, the market is segmented into Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motor and Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motor. The inner rotor category is expected to remain dominant in the market over the coming years. This dominant share is associated with its growth in industrial robots due to an increase in shifts towards automation and technological advances in industrial robots. Based on Voltage Type, the market is segmented into 0 -750 Watts BLDC Motor, 750 Watts to 3 kW BLDC Motor, 3 kW - 75 kW BLDC Motor and Others. The 75kWatt and above sub-segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to advantages of the products, like improved performance in terms of reliability and efficiency over the traditional products with similar voltage rating. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Motor Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, HVAC Equipment, Household Appliances, Aerospace & Transportation and Others.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is a dominant region in the Brushless DC motors regional market. Its dominating share is ascribed to the expansion of the industrial machinery sector across Asian countries. Thus, Brushless DC motors market’s stake is prominent in countries like Japan, China, and India. Also, an increased demand for brushless motors in automotive industry is anticipated to boost the market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Toshiba Corporation and ABB Group (Baldor Electric Company) are some of the forerunners in the Brushless DC Motors Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group (Baldor Electric Company), Toshiba Corporation, Buhler Motor GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motors AG, Ametek, Inc., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and ARC Systems, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Brushless DC Motor Market



Acquisition and mergers:



Apr-2019: Nidec acquired Omron Automotive Electronics in order to strengthen its automotive motor business.



Dec-2018: Allied Motion acquired TCI in order to broaden and strengthen its controlled motion portfolio.



Dec-2018: Maxon Motors took over Parvalux in order to strengthen its electric motor business for industrial automation and medical technologies.



Jul-2018: Nidec took over CIMA S.p.A. in order to enhance its motor manufacturing business.



Feb-2018: ABB acquired Baldor Electric Company in order to increase its business in electric products such as motors and sensors.



Jan-2018: Allied Motion took over Maval Industries for delivering fully integrated steering system solutions.



Product Launches:



Sep-2019: Toshiba launched TB67B000AHG, a new three-phase brushless motor driver for air-conditioners, ceiling fans, air-purifiers, and dehumidifiers.



Sep-2019: Toshiba introduced Intelligent Phase Control (InPAC) technology for the optimization of brushless motor performance through capitalizing the brushless motors’ efficiency.



Aug-2019: Toshiba released sensorless control pre-driver IC for brushless DC (BLDC) motors for use in automotive and industrial applications.



Jul-2019: Johnson Electric launched new E11 brushless DC motor which has the features of power density, high torque and efficiency for use in Cordless Impact Wrenches.



Jun-2019: Johnson Electric released E12 and E17 BLDC, new BLDC motor solutions for use in ventilation applications.



May-2019: Allied Motion introduced new EnduraMax 75i brushless DC motor which has the capability of controlling speed, torque, and position in wide range of industrial and commercial applications.



May-2019: Haydon Kerk Pittman, a business unit of Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions launched EC042B IDEA Motor Series which is an addition to its line of brushless DC motors which enables distributed control without the use of external motion controller.



May-2019: Johnson Electric introduced BLDC motor platform E6 for use in power tools and deliver high efficiency.



Mar-2019: ABB launched IEC Food Safe motors designed for easy cleaning and long life.



Jul-2018: Dunkermotoren, GmbH, a unit of Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions introduced BG 65/ BG 66 series, an addition to brushless DC motor which has simple electronic controls.



Jun-2018: Allied Motion launched line of mil-spec-qualified fractional horsepower PMDC motors and gear motors with the range of 0.75 to 2.25 inches (19 – 57 mm) in diameter and machined mounting provisions, tachometers, holding brakes, and/or encoders.



Expansions:



Apr-2019: Maxon Motors expanded its footprints to Taunton by opening a new manufacturing facility focusing on the development of motors.



Jan-2019: Maxon Motors strengthen its position to South East Asia by opening a new facility focusing on the production of motors.



May-2017: Johnson Electric expanded its reach to Argentina by opening a new subsidiary focusing on motor production line in order to serve appliances industry.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Rotor Type



• Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motor



• Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motor



By Voltage Type



• 0 -750 Watts BLDC Motor



• 750 Watts to 3 kW BLDC Motor



• 3 kW - 75 kW BLDC Motor



• Others



By End User



• Motor Vehicles



• Industrial Machinery



• HVAC Equipment



• Household Appliances



• Aerospace & Transportation



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Group (Baldor Electric Company)



• Toshiba Corporation



• Buhler Motor GmbH



• Nidec Corporation



• Maxon Motors AG



• Ametek, Inc.



• Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.



• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• ARC Systems, Inc.



