The Global Cochlear Implants Market size is expected to reach $2,706.4 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

Cochlear implants can be defined as the electronic medical devices used for replacing the internal ear function if it gets damaged. In contrast to other listening aids, cochlear implants are used to bypass the harmed inner ear skin cells (cochlea) to promote the transmission of sound signals to the body.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cochlear Implants Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826081/?utm_source=GNW

These implants are helpful in both ears for patients with average to extreme listening impairment.



Market growth of cochlear implants can be ascribed to a favorable reimbursement situation, increased awareness of hearing aids, and increased implant adoption. Besides, technological advances in cochlear implants to render the instrument more effective and user-friendly can increase the demand. And this is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Because of the proximity of cochlear implant surgery to several essential parts of the inner ear, some patients report a post-operative sense of imbalance or vertigo. There have been numerous reasons, including the vibrations caused by drilling during surgery that patients may suffer from vertigo after the surgery. And this can be a major restraining factor for market growth.



The key players operating in the market are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL GmbH, Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Starkey, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Widex USA, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics AG, and Oticon Medical. Market players are taking step-by-step approaches to leverage business possibilities. Companies focus on creative market-space competitive policies.



For example, in March 2019, Widex USA merged with Sivantos named after WS Audiology for developing hearing aids solutions.



Likewise, the Switzerland based company, MED-EL released SONNET 2 audio processor and MAESTRO 8 fitting software to provide the best hearing audio quality.



In January 2019, Cochlear Ltd. launched Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, implantable hearing device for the people with single-sided deafness, conductive and mixed hearing loss. In the same year, in March, the company expanded its reach to the UK to provide the criteria for a cochlear implant to professionals.



Based on Fitting Type, the market is segmented into Unilateral Implantation and Bilateral Implantation. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Pediatrics and Adults. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The overall cochlear implant market was dominated by unilateral implantation in 2018. Unilateral implantation dominance is largely attributed to higher consumer demand. Unilateral implantation surgery is performed at a reduced price than bilateral implant surgery. Also, several pieces of research have found a more cost-effective unilateral cochlear implant for adults. High demand from the older customer population is, therefore, likely to be responsible for the industry’s dominance.



Geographically, Europe dominated the market in 2018 and during the forecast period is anticipated to keep its position. This is mainly linked to the European Union’s favorable health infrastructure, which enables early implantation. Over the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest development. This can be ascribed to increased consciousness of market players in the region and local involvement.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Sonova Holding AG and Medtronic PLC are some of the forerunners in the Cochlear Implants Market. Medtronic acquired Sophono in order to enhance its ENT procedures by developing hearing devices. Sonova opened a new training center in Germany in order to provide training program for hearing care professionals. Sonova released Belong comprises of pioneering lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology in hearing aids.



Companies such as Cochlear Ltd., Med-EL GmbH, William Demant Holding A/S, Starkey laboratories, Inc., Widex A/S, Amplifon SpA, Oticon Medical AB, and GN Store Nard A/S are some of the key innovators in Cochlear Implants Market. Widex USA merged with Sivantos named after WS Audiology for developing hearing aids solutions. Amplifon took over GAES Group in order to expand its business in hearing aid. MED-EL acquired bone conduction technology from Otorix AB in order to strengthen its portfolio of hearing solutions.



Strategies Deployed in Global Cochlear Implants Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Sep 2019 - GN Hearing collaborated with Cochlear Ltd. in order to launch Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) for the people with hearing loss.



Nov 2018 - Cochlear Ltd. collaborated with GN in which Smart Hearing Alliance will be expanded in order to provide hearing aid and cochlear implants recipients’ access to connectivity and wireless technology.



Aug 2018 - Oticon Medical signed partnership agreement with Your Hearing Network in order to empower hearing care practices.



Aug 2018 - GN Hearing came into partnership with Google in which GN will become the first manufacturer for enabling full spectrum of direct audio streaming from Android devices to hearing aids.



Feb 2018 - Cochlear Ltd. signed an agreement with Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital and the Victorian Government for opening a new regional Cochlear Care Centre.



Feb 2018 - Oticon Medical collaborated with SMART-TRIAL in order to increase hearing implants clinical trials.



Dec 2017 - Cochlear Ltd. teamed up with Sensorion in order to study therapies for cochlear implants patients.



Nov 2016 - Demant came into partnership with Sonova in order to lead the U.S. market by developing new products.



Jan 2016 - Starkey collaborated with Bragi in order to transform hearable and wearable technology.



Product Launches and Expansions



Sep 2019 - Sonova opened a new training center in Germany in order to provide training program for hearing care professionals.



Jul 2019 - MED-EL released SONNET 2 audio processor and MAESTRO 8 fitting software in order to provide best hearing audio quality.



Jun 2019 - Oticon Medical introduced Ponto 4, high-performing sound processor bone anchored device.



Apr 2019 - Oticon Medical launched the Ponto Trial Companion App, an app which helps the patients in evaluating bone-anchored hearing.



Mar 2019 - Cochlear Ltd. expanded its reach to UK on order to provide the criteria for cochlear implant to professionals.



Jan 2019 - Cochlear Ltd. launched Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, implantable hearing device for the people with single-sided deafness, conductive and mixed hearing loss.



Aug 2018 - Starkey announced the launch of Livio AI, Healthable™ hearing aid in order to utilize artificial intelligence and sensors.



Aug 2018 - GN Hearing launched new Premium-Plus hearing aid, ReSound LiNX Quattro, which offers new category of hearing solution and has the features of rechargeability and sound quality.



May 2018 - Widex USA launched Widex EVOKE, hearing aid which is easily adjustable.



Feb 2018 - Starkey introduced new Muse iQ Rechargeable, the smartest rechargeable hearing aid for ease and convinence.



Nov 2017 - Widex USA announced the launch of Widex CUSTOM which is better fit and have customizable controls.



Oct 2017 - Widex USA introduced new BEYOND™ Color Palette in order to provide sound and exceptional connectivity for wearers.



Sep 2017 - MED-EL introduced RONDO 2, first cochlear implant audio processor with wireless charging in order to deal with hassles of changing batteries and adjusting the processors.



Aug 2017 - Starkey launched a new line of hearing aids such as Muse iQ, SoundLens Synergy iQ, Halo iQ, and TruLink Remote in order to advance audiology and signal processing.



Jul 2017 - Cochlear Ltd. introduced iPhone cochlear implant sound processor in order to provide greater connectivity and wireless solutions.



May 2017 - MED-EL announced the launch of MAESTRO 7.0 System Software in order to program multichannel MED-EL cochlear implant systems.



Feb 2017 - Sonova launched Bolero™ B-PR, for behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing devices in order to broaden its portfolio.



Jan 2017 - Starkey released Acuity OS 2, the new Halo™ 2 RIC 312 and next generation of the TruLink Hearing Control App for people with hearing aids.



Jun 2016 - Sonova released Belong comprises of pioneering lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology in hearing aids.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Mar 2019 - Widex USA merged with Sivantos named after WS Audiology for developing hearing aids solutions.



Jul 2018 - Amplifon took over GAES Group in order to expand its business in hearing aid.



Aug 2016 - Medtronic acquired Sophono in order to enhance its ENT procedures by developing hearing devices.



Jul 2016 - MED-EL acquired bone conduction technology from Otorix AB in order to strengthen its portfolio of hearing solutions.



Mar 2015 - Medtronic took over Covidien in order to expand its hearing aid business technology.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Fitting Type



• Unilateral Implantation



• Bilateral Implantation



By End Use



• Pediatrics



• Adults



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• MED-EL GmbH



• Sonova Holding AG



• William Demant Holding A/S



• Starkey laboratories, Inc.



• GN Store Nord A/S (GN Hearing A/S)



• Amplifon SpA (Ampliter N.V.)



• Widex A/S



• Oticon Medical AB



• Cochlear Ltd.



• Medtronic PLC



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.