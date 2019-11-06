The Global ERP Software Market size is expected to reach $70.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has grown with the mandate of large corporations for a centralized solution to manage all requirements of the information system. In short, an ERP system allows for centralized management of each organization or business area while operating independently.

The benefits of using a single database include data interoperability, improved communication and enhanced data reliability. ERP also improves the quality of decision-making throughout the business.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is referred to business process management software that enables enterprises to use integrated application systems to manage business and automate certain product, technology and human resources related back office functions. ERP software combines all aspects of an organization into a single database, application, and user interface, including product development, manufacturing, product planning, sales, and marketing. It also provides a degree of structured monitoring and automation. Instead of requiring employees to keep different databases and spreadsheets that need to be combined manually to produce documents, ERP systems allow employees to extract reports from one process.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Function, the market is segmented into Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing Module, Inventory Management, Human Resource, Customer Management and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise, Cloud and Hybrid. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Retail & Distribution, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense and Others. The manufacturing industry was dominant in the ERP software market in 2018. This segment is expected to sustain this trend over the coming years. This is attributable to an increase in the number of participants in the manufacturing markets of pharmaceutical, automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics. In addition, the rise in the adoption of cloud solutions and the increase in emphasis on customer data collection will help fuel market growth in the decision-making process.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In the regional market, the North America region recorded a major share in 2018. This dominant share was attributed to a wide range of factors like advent of new industries; new emerging markets, growing economy, and others. In addition, this region’s businesses are switching from on-premise to cloud-enabled ERP software due to its low-cost application and maintenance. The existence of several vendors across the U.S. and Canada is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the ERP Software Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Workday, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc., The Sage Group PLC (Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Plex Systems, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation and Unit4 NV.



Recent strategies deployed in ERP Software Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



Jun-2019: Unit4 partnered with FTI Consulting under which UNit4’s ERP software suite will support the global finance team of FTI with billing and accounting solutions.



May-2019: Infor collaborated with YCI Methanol One, LLC (YCI) so that YCI can use Infor CloudSuite solutions consisting of CloudSuite EAM and CloudSuite HCM to run its methanol enterprise for expanding its end-to-end business operations.



Apr-2019: Sage Group collaborated with City Cruises for enabling City Cruises in leveraging Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management for expanding the efficiencies in almost every department with Enterprise Management’s multi-site location functionality.



Mar-2019: Infor expanded its partnership with Spencer for providing its Workforce Management (WFM) applications to Spencer for the improvement of labor planning, budgeting & performance, and scheduling, which would increase efficiency at the time of encouraging employees.



Feb-2019: Infor came into partnership with Montage for using their respective platforms in adopting next generation of interviewing technology and predictive talent analytics during the hiring process.



Feb-2019: Microsoft collaborated with SAP in order to deliver integrated cloud offerings to their enterprise customers in Africa; these offerings comprise of SAP S/4HANA® and SAP’s intelligent cloud ERP software.



Jan-2019: Infor collaborated with French bank, Credit Agricole Ile-de-France for providing the company with Infor’s predictive recruitment solution and Infor Talent Science, for improving the recruitment process of customer advisors.



Dec-2018: IBM collaborated with Acendre for helping the organizations in reducing the costs and time of hiring and improving the quality of hires.



Nov-2018: IBM came into partnership with Kronos for offering IBM’s Watson Career Coach AI platform to Kronos’ workforce management software suite Workforce Dimensions which would help in managing their workforce.



Nov-2018: Epicor came into partnership with Agelix which resells the ERP products of the company.



Oct-2018: SAP collaborated with UCB for providing cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions to the company for helping human capital management in facilitating an intelligent and digital working environment.



Sep-2018: IBM came into partnership with Greenhouse Talent Acquisition Suite for allowing the talent professionals in driving candidate engagement with a personalized interactive discussion based on career aspirations and skills.



Sep-2018: Infor expanded its partnership with ADP for helping the Infor’s global HCM customers in providing access to payroll services and products.



Aug-2018: Microsoft signed partnership agreement with Ramco in order to launch Ramco Global Payroll on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for bringing the Talent and Payroll combination on a single platform.



Jun-2018: SAP collaborated with Arvato for helping the company in reducing the time taken in deploying SAP SuccessFactors solutions at its financial services division with the help of SAP Model Company service for Human Resources.



Jun-2018: Unit4 came into partnership with TalentQuest in order to enhance its HCM capabilities for helping the customers better hiring, managing, identifying, and growing employee talent.



May-2018: SAP collaborated with Dormakaba Group for providing SAP’s cloud solution for human capital management for creating new employee authorization solutions.



Apr-2018: Epicor extended its partnership agreement with InfoTech in order to combine its ERP solutions with Index InfoTech with the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for supporting the growth of distribution & services and manufacturing industries in India.



Acquisition and mergers:



Mar-2019: Unit4 acquired Intuo in order to combine its rich transactional HR, payroll and vertical specific applications with Intuo’s innovative technology for strategic HR for delivering HCM portfolio.



Jul-2018: Plex took over DATTUS in order to expand its IIoT strategy, and extend the Plex Manufacturing Cloud to new streams of machine data and the underlying intelligence.



Jul-2017: Sage Group acquired Intacct Accounting Software Company in order to build its cloud financial management offerings.



Aug-2016: Plex announced the acquisition of DemandCaster in order to enhance the capabilities of its Manufacturing Cloud so that it can deliver the comprehensive suite of cloud applications for running manufacturing enterprises from supply chain planning (SCP) and enterprise resource (ERP) to manufacturing execution (MES).



Jun-2016: Epicor took over Dot Net IT in order to enhance its ERP deployments and increase its cloud offerings.



Product Launches:



May-2019: SAP launched three SAP Qualtrics Solutions for the transformation of existing HR platforms into enterprise-wide systems of action.



May-2019: Plex expanded its reach to Europe by opening a new office in Prague in order to expand its business.



Apr-2019: Sage Group launched Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management V12, a customizable ERP solution for expanding the entire operation.



Apr-2019: Epicor released ’iScala 3.3 SMB ERP’ software which has the embedded features of standardized reporting tools in order to help the users to access multiple screens or key information from any point within the software.



Mar-2019: Oracle launched an updated version of Oracle HCM cloud for providing the enhanced experience to recruiters, mangers, candidates, HR professionals and employees.



Oct-2018: Workday launched skills cloud for helping the customers in tapping the talent inside and outside the enterprise.



Oct-2018: Epicor announced the launch of Epicor ERP 10.2.300 in order to help the manufacturers in differentiation of their brands for standing out by being first one.



Sep-2018: IBM launched pretrained" artificial intelligence (AI) tools for helping the companies in transforming their human resources management.



Jul-2018: Unit4 launched Prevero Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution with advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for data anomaly detection, AI-enhanced forecasts, etc.



May-2018: SAP launched SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management, a new solution for solving risky and complex ways in which the HR and business managers source international talent.



May-2018: Unit4 released People Platform Extension Kit, new cloud services in order to develop innovative front-end applications.



Mar-2018: Oracle expanded features of its HCM Cloud application for ease-of-use, AI capabilities from interview to on-boarding for candidate personalization and AI-powered business processes consisting of cloud-based HR help desk.



Mar-2018: Microsoft introduced Dynamics 365 platform focusing on modular applications, AI software and expanded analytics.



Jan-2018: SAP launched Upgrade2Success, a program for helping the customers with on-premise SAP ERP Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions expansion into the cloud.



Expansions:



May-2017: Plex extended its Analytic Suite with the launch of two new analytic applications in order to provide insights to manufacturers into their workforce and supply chain performance.



