Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Health Economics of Norovirus Disease

Norovirus represents a $3+billion U.S. market opportunity

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting on the health economics of norovirus disease on Thursday, November 14th in New York City.



The meeting will feature a presentation by KOL Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., City University of New York, reviewing the current economic impact and unmet medical need for treating patients with norovirus infection. Dr. Lee will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Vaxart's management team will also provide an update on its core pipeline opportunity, a bivalent tablet vaccine to protect against norovirus infection. In the first half of 2019, Vaxart initiated a Phase 1b trial designed to assess safety and immunogenicity of its bivalent norovirus vaccine candidate. In August of 2019, Vaxart entered into an agreement with Lonza Houston to supply vaccine for the planned Phase 2 bivalent norovirus study in 2020. The Company’s management team will provide a corporate overview, including a review of the commercial opportunity for norovirus.

Bruce Y. Lee, MD, MBA is a systems modeler, computational and digital health expert, writer, and health journalist. He has over two decades of experience in industry and academia developing mathematical and computational models to assist a wide range of decision makers in health and public health. Currently, he is a Professor of Health Policy and Management at the City University of New York (CUNY), where he is the Executive Director of PHICOR (Public Health Computational and Operations Research), which he founded in 2007, and an Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Dr. Lee is also the founder and CEO of Symsilico, which develops and uses computational methods, models, and tools to help decision-making. Dr. Lee has authored over 200 scientific publications, including over 100 first author and over 65 last author, nearly all of which have focused on systems science and using systems methods, as well as three books. Dr. Lee has also written extensively for the general media. He is a Senior Contributor for Forbes, covering a wide range of health-related topics including medicine, wellness, digital health and the business of health, and having written over 700 articles. Dr. Lee received his B.A. from Harvard University, M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He completed his internal medicine residency training at the University of California, San Diego.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart’s vaccines are designed to generate broad and durable immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and may also be useful for the treatment of chronic viral infections and cancer. Vaxart’s vaccines are administered using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. Vaxart believes that tableted vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “believe,” “could,” “potential,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Vaxart’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial data; Vaxart’s plans to start a Phase 2 study with its bivalent norovirus vaccine in 2020; and Vaxart’s expectations with respect to the important advantages it believes its oral vaccine platform can offer over injectable alternatives, particularly for mucosal pathogens such as norovirus, seasonal influenza and HPV. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Vaxart makes, that Vaxart’s product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxart’s product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; that Vaxart may experience manufacturing issues and delays; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Vaxart’s Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

