VMware Helps Customers to Achieve Digital Transformation Efforts with the vRealize Suite Hybrid Cloud Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Ceridian, Etisalat, Porsche Informatik and Yorkshire Water have succeeded in implementing key elements of their respective digital transformation initiatives with the VMware vRealize Suite . The suite delivers a hybrid cloud management platform that delivers infrastructure-as-code and helps IT enable developers to quickly build, deploy and manage applications in any cloud with more secure and consistent operations.



Ceridian, Etisalat, Porsche Informatik and Yorkshire Water have gained significant agility and efficiencies across their private and hybrid cloud environments to support their digital transformation efforts with the help of the VMware vRealize Suite. Organizations use VMware’s self-driving operations and programmable provisioning to radically simplify application and infrastructure management. Customers are adopting VMware vRealize Suite to operate and automate their hybrid cloud environments with an AI/ML engine for a ‘hands-off’ and ‘hassle-free’ approach to transform their business.

Ceridian Embraces the Cloud to Help Customers Solve Business Problems

Based in Minneapolis, Minn., Ceridian is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single solution. Ceridian has adopted the VMware Software Defined Data Center, one of the most proven, most widely deployed cloud infrastructures supporting some of the most demanding business critical applications across the globe. With VMware vRealize Automation , the company has gained agility and speed by enabling its developers to increase the delivery of key application and infrastructure resources in support of its HCM platform.

“Dayforce is a proven catalyst for positive change, helping our customers achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional employee experiences,” said Warren Perlman, Chief Information Officer, Ceridian. “Through VMware vRealize Automation, Ceridian can adopt an Infrastructure as Code operational model that helps us to ultimately deliver new software releases to market faster.”

Etisalat Modernizes Application Infrastructure to Support Business Growth

Based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Etisalat is a $41 billion telecom company servicing 141 million subscribers in 15 countries. Recently, the company has modernized its application infrastructure to support business growth using the VMware vRealize Suite. Etisalat is relying on VMware vRealize Automation to provision full-stack application deployments that feature Oracle Database with Real Application Clusters, Oracle WebLogic Server, and Microsoft SQL Server, among other third-party products. VMware vRealize Operations provides the Etisalat IT operations team with end-to-end visibility of its VMware Software Defined Data Center infrastructure environment.

Etisalat presented its learnings in its session ( HBO1724BE ) at VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona this week (Nov. 4-7).

“With VMware’s help, we are transforming our ability to deliver new applications and services to the market faster than before,” said Rashed Al Yammahi, Sr. Director, IT Infrastructure, Etisalat Telecom IT. “Building a software defined data center has enabled us to meet the rapidly growing demands of our business through end-to-end automation of application delivery, with predefined approval cycles, all with a few mouse clicks together with enhanced security and lower total cost of ownership.”

Porsche Informatik Adopts Software Defined Data Center to Strengthen Its Digital Leadership

Based in Salzburg, Austria, Porsche Informatik develops leading software solutions for the automotive industry. To face the latest digital challenges, Porsche Informatik modernized its data center by implementing the VMware Software Defined Data Center to support and optimize solutions that are used in 30 countries. The architecture provides a strong foundation for Porsche Informatik's software developers and employees in order to drive digitalization of the automotive industry. With VMware vRealize Automation, the company has significantly reduced time-to-market. The cloud automation platform provides real-time test systems for internal and external developers. Infrastructure costs and manpower can be saved due to fewer tickets to IT administrators as well as streamlining of approvals.

“Today, Porsche Informatik employees realize more projects in the same amount of time – and boost the company’s productivity considerably,” said Gerald Nezerka, Team Lead Virtualization & Storage at Porsche Informatik. “VMware vRealize Automation has helped increase efficiency by automating complex IT tasks and optimizing efficiency of service provisioning, operational management and IT agility.”

Yorkshire Water Maximizes Private Cloud Usage

Based in Bradford, UK, Yorkshire Water is one of the UK’s leading utility companies. It manages over 62,000 miles of pipework connecting water systems across England’s largest county, providing 1.24 billion liters of drinking water each day. The business has pledged to digitally transform the way it works. It favors “as a service” technologies, greater automation, and a widespread use of cloud infrastructure. By adopting VMware vRealize Suite, the business is maximizing the use of its IT resources, simplifying the management of its private cloud environment and improving IT agility. The suite has enabled Yorkshire Water’s IT team to speed server provisioning by 84x (from seven days to two hours) as well as to consolidate its hosts to reduce previously wasted compute resources by 38 percent.

“By leveraging the in-depth capacity management capabilities of vRealize Operations we’re able to assess virtual workloads and look to consolidate where practicable,” said Paul Bayley, senior infrastructure engineer, Yorkshire Water. “This leads to a lower physical footprint in turn reducing the power consumption, cooling demand and lowering operational management of rack space.”

