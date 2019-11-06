Comcast, FireEye, Numberly Among Winners of 2019 Scylla User Awards

Real-time big-data innovations wow record crowd at Scylla Summit

In front of its largest-ever audience at Scylla Summit 2019, ScyllaDB announced the winners of its second annual Scylla User Awards.



This year’s Scylla User Awards recognized industry leaders such as Comcast, Dynamic Yield, FireEye, Grab and Kiwi.com for real-time big data innovation in nine categories, all using Scylla’s powerful scale-up/scale-out database.



The complete list of winners includes:

Most innovative use of Scylla: Numberly

Greatest node reduction with Scylla: Comcast

Best Scylla Cloud use case: Dynamic Yield

Best real-time use case: Opera

Best analytics use case: Kiwi.com

Scylla community member of the year: Yannis Zarkadas

Best use of Scylla with Kafka: Grab

Best use of Scylla with Spark: Tubi

Best use of Scylla with a graph database: FireEye

Winners showed off cutting-edge use cases, such as FireEye, which uses Scylla alongside ElasticSearch as backend storage for a 2.5TB+ JanusGraph database with more than 600 million vertices and more than 1.2 billion edges.

“JanusGraph supports multiple NoSQL databases for backend storage, but we did a comparative study with respect to our use case and business requirements and found Scylla was the best,” said Rahul Gaikwad, Principal DevOps Engineer at FireEye. “When we compared our previous custom-graph performance with JanusGraph and Scylla together, adding Scylla made performance about 10X faster. Scylla turned out to be a game-changer for us.”

Other winners showed off performance gains from switching to Scylla and its unique scale-up/scale-out architecture. Comcast, for instance, slashed its hardware and maintenance costs by replacing 962 Cassandra servers with just 78 Scylla nodes. Opera, meanwhile, dropped its read-request latency from 5,000ms to 4ms by replacing Cassandra with Scylla, while reducing write-request latency from 500ms to 4ms.

Yannis Zarkadas from data management company Arrikto was winner of Best Scylla Community Member for his work on the Kubernetes Operator for Scylla. He said: “Working on the Kubernetes Operator as part of my diploma thesis at Arrikto was a great experience. The ScyllaDB team was always there if I needed advice or suggestions, and the Operator turned out even better than I’d hoped. Scylla and Kubernetes are a natural fit.”

“The range and results of the submissions we received this year were inspiring,” said ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor. “It’s one of the most enjoyable parts of our Scylla Summit, recognizing some of the incredible things our customers are doing with Scylla. This year’s winners are the most impressive yet.”

