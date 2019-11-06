DNA Genetics Announces Sponsorship of WBC and WBA Boxing Champion Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada

DNA Expands Brand’s Presence into Athletics with Champion Ambassador

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized brand, today announced its partnership with Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada , the reigning WBC Silver Light Flyweight Champion and WBA Interim Women's Flyweight Champion with an impressive 18-0 win record, including 7 technical knock-outs. The partnership marks the Company’s entry into the CBD space and further bridges the gap between the alternative wellness and sports communities.



“Estrada is an exceptional athlete and embodies DNA’s values of passion, hard work and dedication to constant improvement,” said Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics. “This partnership further highlights the development of CBD within the sports industry and we are proud to have a champion of this calibre showcase the DNA brand.”

“Estrada has been utilizing CBD for various health and therapeutic reasons, which compliments her training very well,” said Jerry Casarez, Manager of the boxer. “This partnership with DNA is not only a logical fit with a global alternative wellness leader, but we hope that it draws awareness to the benefits of use of CBD within the world of sports.”

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada was born and raised in East Los Angeles. From an early age, she would watch boxing matches with her father, Joe Estrada, which inspired her to pursue a career in the sport. Seniesa started boxing at the age of 8 and quickly attained multiple-time National Champion titles, 2 time Junior Olympic National Champion and USA National Champion, all by the age of 16. She has had over 100 amateur fights and currently holds an 18-0 winning record. Estrada has held the WBC Silver Light Flyweight title since 2018. On November 2, she also captured the vacant interim WBA Women’s Flyweight title after defeating Marlen Esparza by unanimous technical decision. Estrada was named Ring Magazine’s 2016 Prospect of the Year and November 2017’s Fighter of the Month.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation of minor cannabinoids including, but not limited to CBD. In a world that is increasingly opening up to CBD as alternative treatment for health and wellness, DNA is positioned to be a leader in the space. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .

For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development at Rezwan@dnagenetics.com

DNA Expands Brand’s Presence into Athletics with Champion Ambassador SENIESA ESTRADA (LEFT) VS. MARLEN ESPARZA. PHOTO BY TOM HOGAN



