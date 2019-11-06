VBL Therapeutics Announces New IND for an Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Trial of VB-111 in Recurrent Glioblastoma

Trial will be conducted at top neuro-oncology US centers, further exploring the potential of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) which is an immunologically `cold` tumor



/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that an investigational new drug (IND) application has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The IND is for a Phase 2 randomized, controlled, clinical trial of VB-111 in rGBM patients undergoing a second surgery. In this new study, VB-111 will be administrated either before and after the surgery (neo-adjuvant and adjuvant therapy) or just after the surgery (adjuvant therapy) and will be compared to a standard of care control cohort. The IND was submitted by Patrick Wen, M.D., Director, Center for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, on behalf of a group of top neuro-oncology US medical centers.

"MRI analysis conducted at UCLA of the VB-111 Phase 2 and GLOBE Phase 3 studies demonstrated objective responses to VB-111 monotherapy. Importantly, VB-111 responders had a survival advantage. These clinically meaningful findings suggest that VB-111 should be furthered explored in rGBM," said Timothy Cloughesy, M.D., Director and Professor, UCLA Neuro-Oncology Program and a co-principal investigator of the upcoming study.

A prior Phase 2 study demonstrated a survival benefit for patients with rGBM primed with VB-111 monotherapy that was continued upon progression with a combination of VB-111 and bevacizumab. The primary endpoint of this new study in participants with surgically accessible rGBM is to investigate whether administration of VB-111 as a neo-adjuvant treatment prior to surgery can result in an increase in tumor infiltrating T lymphocyte (TIL) within the tumor and enhance systemic tumor-specific T cell responses. Secondary endpoints will include progression free survival at 6 months (PFS-6) and overall survival (OS).

“This study builds upon our previous positive Phase 2 trial of VB-111 in rGBM and it incorporates lessons learned from the GLOBE study, aiming to optimize the regimen for VB-111 in this deadly tumor,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “We look forward to exploring the potential of neo-adjuvant treatment with VB-111 to turn immunologically ‘cold’ GBM tumors ‘hot’."

Additional details about the study will be presented at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting, to be held on November 20 - 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing of clinical trials and expected announcement of data, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and our financial position and cash runway. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

