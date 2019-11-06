Global Benzotrifluoride Market Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2024: The Chlorobenzotrifluoride Derivative Segment has been Witnessing Growth at a Noteworthy Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Analysis By Derivative, By Sub-Derivatives By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) -- By Application, By Region and By Country " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.19% during 2019-2024. The market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The Chlorobenzotrifluoride derivative segment of Benzotrifluoride market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing applicability in varied end user industries especially in paints & coatings and chemical industry coupled with high stability and desirable properties.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market in forecast period. Presence of large number of population, growing construction activities in countries like China, India and Vietnam along with growing healthcare expenditure is likely to drive the regional market.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Benzotrifluoride market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global benzotrifluoride market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Benzotrifluoride Product Outlook



5. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value (2014-2018) (USD Million)

5.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value (2019-2024) (USD Million)



6. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Segment Analysis (By Derivative)

6.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By derivative,2018 (%)

6.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By derivative,2024 (%)

6.2.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Amino), (2014-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.2 Global Aminobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)

6.2.3 Global AminoBenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.4 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Chloro), (2014-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.5 Global Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)

6.2.6 Global ChloroBenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.7 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Bromo), (2014-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.8 Global Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)

6.2.9 Global Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.10 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Hydroxy), (2014-2024) (USD Million)

6.2.11 Global Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)

6.2.12 Global Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)



7. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: By Application

7.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Application,2018 (%)

7.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Application,2024 (%)



8. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: By Application

8.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Chemical), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)

8.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Pharmaceutical), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)

8.3 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Agriculture), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)

8.4 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Others), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)



9. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Region,2018 (%)

9.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Region,2024 (%)



10. North America Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



11. Europe Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



12. APAC Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



13. RoW Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



14. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Drivers

14.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Challenges

14.3 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Trends



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.2 Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

15.3 Mitsubishi International Polymer Trade Corporation

15.4 Miteni S.p.A.

15.5 Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemicals Co. Ltd.

15.6 Kingchem - Liaoning Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.7 Jiangsu Fenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

15.8 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

