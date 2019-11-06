2019 United States Laboratory Market Report - The U.S. Market Was Valued at $80 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 US Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 Laboratory Market Report reviews the current landscape of U.S. clinical diagnostics and provides data on the biggest trends shaping laboratory testing. The report also reviews the challenges and opportunities unique to each market segment and looks at forecasts for newly developing testing technologies.

Key Highlights



U.S. laboratory testing market was valued at $80 billion in 2018

Rate cuts under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) are estimated to have eliminated $670 million in payments in 2018

Topics Covered



Executive Summary Laboratory Market Overview Private Insurance And Medicare Pay For Most Lab Tests Laboratories Name Staffing As Top Challenge In 2018 Laboratory Employment Growth To Outpace Broader Economy Hospital Labs See Volume Increases But Flat Revenues Hospital Lab Testing Trends Independent Laboratories Earn $28 Billion In 2018 Complex Genetic Testing Most Likely To Be Sent Out To Independent Labs Quest, LabCorp Receive Most Hospital Lab Test Send-Outs POL Revenues Reach $4 Billion In 2018 Skilled Nursing, Home Health Labs Decrease In Number In 2019 Medicare Spending On Lab Testing Up In 2017 55% Of Medicare Payments Went To The Top 1% Of Labs PAMA's Initial Implementation Results In Lower Medicare Payments For Most Lab Tests Hospital Labs Could Face $10,000 Per Day Federal Fines Under New PAMA Reporting Rules Labs Face Difficulties In Determining Their Reporting Requirements Hospital Executives Unsure Of PAMA Impact PAMA To Have Biggest Impact On Tests Performed In Nursing Homes And Clinical Laboratories 80% Of Lab Reports Received Electronically Precision Medicines Exceed 30% Of FDA Approvals For Second Year In A Row Next-Generation Sequencing Projected To Reach $27 Million By 2025 FDA Helps Drive Efficient Genetic Test Development Rapid Growth In Number Of Genetic Tests Top 25 Tests Total 64% Of Medicare Lab Spend Majority Of Lab Supplies Purchased Through Distribution GHX Reports $580 Million In Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution In 2018 GHX Lists Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution Definitions

