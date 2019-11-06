There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,704 in the last 365 days.

2019 United States Laboratory Market Report - The U.S. Market Was Valued at $80 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 US Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Laboratory Market Report reviews the current landscape of U.S. clinical diagnostics and provides data on the biggest trends shaping laboratory testing. The report also reviews the challenges and opportunities unique to each market segment and looks at forecasts for newly developing testing technologies.

Key Highlights

  • U.S. laboratory testing market was valued at $80 billion in 2018
  • Rate cuts under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) are estimated to have eliminated $670 million in payments in 2018

Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Laboratory Market Overview
  3. Private Insurance And Medicare Pay For Most Lab Tests
  4. Laboratories Name Staffing As Top Challenge In 2018
  5. Laboratory Employment Growth To Outpace Broader Economy
  6. Hospital Labs See Volume Increases But Flat Revenues
  7. Hospital Lab Testing Trends
  8. Independent Laboratories Earn $28 Billion In 2018
  9. Complex Genetic Testing Most Likely To Be Sent Out To Independent Labs
  10. Quest, LabCorp Receive Most Hospital Lab Test Send-Outs
  11. POL Revenues Reach $4 Billion In 2018
  12. Skilled Nursing, Home Health Labs Decrease In Number In 2019
  13. Medicare Spending On Lab Testing Up In 2017
  14. 55% Of Medicare Payments Went To The Top 1% Of Labs
  15. PAMA's Initial Implementation Results In Lower Medicare Payments For Most Lab Tests
  16. Hospital Labs Could Face $10,000 Per Day Federal Fines Under New PAMA Reporting Rules
  17. Labs Face Difficulties In Determining Their Reporting Requirements
  18. Hospital Executives Unsure Of PAMA Impact
  19. PAMA To Have Biggest Impact On Tests Performed In Nursing Homes And Clinical Laboratories
  20. 80% Of Lab Reports Received Electronically
  21. Precision Medicines Exceed 30% Of FDA Approvals For Second Year In A Row
  22. Next-Generation Sequencing Projected To Reach $27 Million By 2025
  23. FDA Helps Drive Efficient Genetic Test Development
  24. Rapid Growth In Number Of Genetic Tests
  25. Top 25 Tests Total 64% Of Medicare Lab Spend
  26. Majority Of Lab Supplies Purchased Through Distribution
  27. GHX Reports $580 Million In Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution In 2018
  28. GHX Lists Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution
  29. Definitions

