Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Signed a Licensing Agreement for the Use of Ribera's Clinical Trials Platform, Connect2Med

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCPK: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Ribera for its clinical trial platform, “Connect2Med”. The license by Ribera of its “Connect2Med” for human clinical trials to Oncology Pharma shall be exclusive for oncology, drug development, clinical trials, personalized oncology and therapeutics worldwide, including the right to sub-license, with one year to complete certain milestones, including modifications for oncology use and an option to purchase the platform or renew the license agreement.



Ribera Solutions is a software services firm focused on the development of technologies for the life sciences, medical devices, healthcare and clinical research sectors. The firm provides technology consulting, research and development on cloud, mobile and web-based connected care solutions. Ribera develops its own proprietary software applications that can be licensed for running clinical trials, providing “connected” care services, and for collection of remote data and analysis.

Dr. Mahant (CSO & COO) stated: "The iOS and Android based mobile “Connect2Med” App is a powerful tool that is centralized, has recruitment features, the potential to improve participant retention, participant tracking, and the App will be in compliance with local and Federal regulations such as HIPAA.”

Dr. Stefan Gruenwald (Scientific Advisor and Board Member, Oncology Pharma, Inc.) believes that Ribera’s Connect2Med is one of the best digital platforms for patient engagement and retention. It is designed to advance clinical trials for pharmaceutical and diagnostic / medical device companies by improving patient retention rate and engagement through real-time communication. Through medical device connectivity patients can schedule and perform tele-health examinations with hospitals and clinics. Powerful artificial intelligence and Smart Health Applications deliver relevant content directly to the user, which can be customized for data analysis and reports in real-time.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (www.oncology-pharma.com)

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Ribera Solutions, LLC (www.riberasolutions.com)

Ribera Solutions (CA, USA) has developed Web based Connect2Med platform with iOS and Android mobile Apps. Ribera’s mission is to provide solutions for solving challenging problems timely through simple, practical and economical approaches.

