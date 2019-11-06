GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Monaco, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“GasLog” or “Group” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG), an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.



Highlights

• On August 27, 2019, signed a 10-year time charter to provide an LNG floating storage unit (“FSU”) for a gas-fired power project being developed in Panama. The time charter is expected to be fulfilled through the conversion of the GasLog Singapore and to commence in late 2020. • Delivery of the GasLog Warsaw on July 31, 2019, a 180,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) Mark III Flex Plus carrier with low pressure dual fuel two-stroke (“X-DF”) propulsion. The vessel was immediately delivered into a charter with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy Inc. (“Cheniere”) for the period prior to the commencement of her long-term charter with a subsidiary of Endesa S.A. (“Endesa”) in May 2021. • Exited the Cool Pool (the “Cool Pool”) and assumed commercial control of the vessels operating in the LNG carrier spot market. • Revenues of $165.6 million, Profit of $8.9 million and Loss per share of ($0.20)(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 ($158.4 million, $39.3 million and Earnings per share of $0.19, respectively, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018). • EBITDA(2) of $114.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $115.0 million, Adjusted Profit(2) of $25.5 million and Adjusted Earnings per share(2) of $0.01(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 ($114.1 million, $114.2 million, $32.3 million and $0.11, respectively, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018). • Quarterly dividend of $ 0.15 per common share payable on November 21, 2019.

(1) Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) and Adjusted EPS is net of the profit attributable to non-controlling interests of $22.4 million and the dividend on preferred stock of $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($21.0 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018).

(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For the definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

CEO Statement

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “A recovery in the LNG shipping spot market during the third quarter of 2019, as well as the continued contribution of our newbuild vessels with long-term contracts, allowed GasLog to generate solid year-on-year growth in Revenues and EBITDA for 2019 year-to-date. Our two ships on charter to Gunvor Group Ltd. (“Gunvor”) have delivered strong performances under their market-linked charters, underpinned by their 100% utilization. Based on the tightening spot LNG shipping market since the end of the third quarter and the accompanying rise in freight rates, we expect to deliver a further uplift in our financial performance during the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, we are making good progress towards the financing of our newbuild programme.

A key focus for GasLog is to enhance the earnings and cash flow visibility of our tri-fuel diesel electric (“TFDE”) and steam turbine propulsion (“Steam”) vessels. I am therefore pleased to report that we signed a ten-year charter during the quarter for one of our TFDEs to act as an FSU for a power project being developed in Panama. In tandem with these commercial successes, we continue to focus on our market-leading operations and safety record, and I am very proud that the crew of the Methane Alison Victoria was recently selected as “Crew of the Year” at the prestigious IHS Safety at Sea 2019 awards.

We have been predicting a tighter LNG shipping market, as increasing United States (“U.S.”) LNG output combines with a seasonal uptick in demand for gas, resulting in rising demand for shipping and higher utilization of the global fleet. These underlying trends in the LNG commodity and shipping markets point towards a structurally tighter market through 2020 and into 2021. We believe this will positively impact our efforts to secure term business for several of our on-the-water vessels. As we benefit from these positive trends we will continue to look for opportunities to reward our shareholders.”

LNG Market Update and Outlook

According to Wood Mackenzie, global LNG supply totaled 90 million tonnes (“mt”) in the third quarter of 2019, a 2% increase from the second quarter and 11% growth year-on-year. During the third quarter, growth from new U.S. projects (Cameron, Corpus Christi Train 2 and Freeport) and the ramp-up of the Prelude project in Australia offset continued underperformance from plants in Indonesia and Malaysia and maintenance activities at PNG LNG, Sakhalin-2, Peru LNG and Sabine Pass. Compared to the third quarter, supply is expected to grow by 6%, to 95 mt, in the fourth quarter of 2019, principally reflecting a full quarter of production from the U.S. projects mentioned above, as well as initial production from the Elba Island facility. For 2019, Wood Mackenzie estimates annual LNG supply at 364 mt, which represents 12% growth over 2018. Supply is expected to grow by a further 7% in 2020 with the addition of further trains at the Cameron, Freeport and Yamal LNG (Russia) projects.

During the third quarter, the Calcasieu Pass project (10 million tonnes per annum, or “mtpa”) in the U.S. and Arctic LNG-2 reached a Final Investment Decision (“FID”). Arctic LNG-2, at 19.8 mtpa of nameplate capacity, is the single largest project sanction in the history of the LNG industry. Combined with projects approved earlier in the year, 2019 has set a record for LNG FIDs, totaling 63 mtpa year-to-date and surpassing the 2005 record of 46 mtpa. In addition, the 2.1 mtpa Woodfibre LNG project in Canada is expected to reach FID by the end of 2019, while ExxonMobil recently awarded engineering contracts for the 15.2 mtpa Rovuma LNG project ahead of an expected FID in 2020. In total, Wood Mackenzie expects 115 mtpa of new capacity to commence production between 2020 and 2024.

Global LNG demand was 87 mt in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 78 mt in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 10%, according to Poten. European imports accounted for much of the growth, rising 8 mt year-over-year (or approximately 100%), while demand from Northeast Asia (Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan) was approximately flat. For the twelve months ending September 30, 2019, LNG demand was 351 mt, compared with 308 mt for the twelve months ending September 30, 2018, an increase of 14%. Demand from Europe was particularly strong, growing by 36 mt, or 105%, while China’s demand growth was also noteworthy, rising 11 mt, or 22%.

The global gas market remains well-supplied, given the combination of ample inventories following higher-than-average temperatures in the 2018/19 winter and LNG supply growth so far this year. This has resulted in further inventory builds, notably in Europe where storage is currently at 98% of capacity, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, and sustained pressure on gas pricing, with European and U.K. gas prices recently touching their lowest levels since 2009. Similarly, Asian LNG prices are currently c.40% below 2018 levels. However, the combination of low gas prices and rising carbon prices have improved the competitiveness of gas as a fuel for power generation compared to coal, particularly in Europe. During the third quarter of 2019, gas-fired power generation in Europe increased 31% year-on-year, accounting for 21% of total power generation compared to 16% a year earlier, according to Bloomberg. Notably, Spain’s gas demand for power in September was up 128% year-on-year, as gas accounted for 27% of the power mix, with coal at just 2%, according to Spain’s national grid operator Enagás. A similar trend in the Netherlands has prompted German utility company RWE AG to re-commission a 1.1 gigawatt (“GW”) gas-fired power plant by 2020.

A deteriorating macroeconomic outlook, particularly in China, could present a near-term headwind for LNG demand by reducing natural gas consumption growth. However, the long-term fundamentals for gas and LNG demand growth remain very attractive, underpinned by continued energy demand growth and the significantly better emissions profile of gas versus coal. The most recent example of this was a proposal by the South Korean government to address air pollution by significantly reducing coal-fired power generation from December 2019 to March 2020. In addition, Wood Mackenzie recently forecast that Europe’s gas import dependency and call on LNG imports will continue to grow, due to falling domestic production in many countries and declining pipeline flows from North Africa and Central Asia, as well as potential limits on Russia’s share of European gas imports.

Headline spot rates for TFDE LNG carriers (“LNGCs”), as reported by Clarksons, averaged approximately $64,000 per day in the third quarter of 2019, a 31% increase over the second quarter of 2019 but below the $82,000 per day in the third quarter of 2018. Low gas pricing during the quarter kept the arbitrage window between the Atlantic and Pacific basins closed, resulting in reduced demand for spot fixtures and lower average voyage distances. According to Poten, there were 75 spot (single voyage and multi-month) fixtures in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 84 and 81 in the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018, respectively. However, longer-term (over 181 days according to Poten) fixture activity remained healthy in the third quarter, totaling 24 fixtures compared to 19 and 12 fixtures in the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018, respectively. Furthermore, according to Poten data, there have been at least 178 spot fixtures (defined as up to six months in duration) for Steam vessels since the beginning of 2017, implying continuing demand for Steam vessels in the short-term charter market.

Clarksons currently assesses headline spot rates for TFDE and Steam LNG carriers at $140,000 per day and $100,000 per day, respectively. These figures represent significant increases of 128% and 138%, respectively, since mid-September, with prompt vessel availability falling as new supply projects such as Cameron and Freeport ramp up and as the market anticipates a seasonal increase in LNG commodity and vessel demand ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter. As a result, prompt vessel availability, as reported by Poten, has declined in recent weeks to fewer than three vessels across all basins, the lowest levels since December 2018. With high gas inventories in Europe and Asia, charterers are either slow-steaming vessels and/or utilizing LNG carriers as floating storage until regasification capacity and winter demand and price signals emerge.

Poten currently estimates the one-year time charter rate for TFDE and Steam LNG carriers at $84,000 per day and $50,000 per day, respectively, although the current term charter market for on-the-water ships, and Steams in particular, has limited liquidity for charters greater than one year. We continue to anticipate that the ongoing LNG shipping market tightening should persist through at least early 2021, which may result in further term charter opportunities for on-the-water vessels as their existing charters expire.

As of October 28, 2019, the LNG fleet and orderbook (excluding floating storage and regasification units (“FSRUs”)) and vessels with capacity below 100,000 cbm) stood at 507 and 110 vessels, respectively, as estimated by Poten, with the orderbook representing 22% of the on-the-water fleet, unchanged from the beginning of 2019. Out of the LNGCs in the current orderbook, 68, or 62%, are chartered on multi-year contracts. There have been 37 vessels ordered thus far in 2019, including 13 during the third quarter, compared to a total of 63 in 2018, suggesting that the pace of newbuild ordering continues to moderate.

FSU Panama Power Project

On August 27, 2019, GasLog signed a 10-year time charter with Sinolam LNG Terminal, S.A. (“Sinolam LNG”) for the provision of an LNG FSU to a gas-fired power project being developed in Panama.

The time charter is expected to be fulfilled through the conversion of the GasLog Singapore, a 155,000 cbm TFDE LNG carrier built in 2010. The required modifications are such that, as well as being FSU ready, the vessel will still be able to trade as an LNG carrier following the conversion work. The conversion will take place in conjunction with the vessel’s scheduled 5-year dry-docking and special survey in the third quarter of 2020, enabling both time and cost synergies. The charter commences on delivery of the FSU in Panama, which is scheduled for late 2020.

Since September 2016, the GasLog Singapore has been trading in the LNG carrier spot market. The FSU contract is for a fixed period, thereby delivering 100% utilization for the duration of the charter. The FSU will also incur lower operating expenses than if the vessel was trading as an LNG carrier, with GasLog estimating that the charter will generate approximately $20 million of EBITDA per annum over its 10-year life.

The FSU will receive, store and send out LNG to a gas-fired power plant currently being developed near Colón, Panama, by Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Company, a subsidiary of private Chinese investment group Shanghai Gorgeous Investment Development Company. The power project has signed long-term power purchase agreements with leading Panamanian utility companies as well as a 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”).

Delivery of the GasLog Warsaw

On July 31, 2019, GasLog took delivery of the GasLog Warsaw. Upon delivery, the vessel immediately commenced a time charter with Cheniere until May 2021, when the vessel is contracted to commence an eight-year time charter with Endesa.

Cool Pool Exit

On June 6, 2019, GasLog entered into a termination agreement with the Cool Pool and Golar LNG Ltd. (“Golar”), whereby GasLog assumed commercial control of its six vessels operating in the LNG carrier spot market through the Cool Pool at that time. Following expiry of their commitments, GasLog vessels were withdrawn from the Cool Pool in June and July 2019.

Retirement of Director

Mr. William Friedrich retired from the board of GasLog, effective November 5, 2019. Mr. Friedrich has been a director since October 2011 and was Chairman of the Company’s HSSE Committee from 2016 until his retirement.

Dividend Declaration

On September 17, 2019, the board of directors declared a dividend on the Series A Preference Shares of $0.546875 per share, or $2.5 million in the aggregate, payable on October 1, 2019 to holders of record as of September 30, 2019. GasLog paid the declared dividend to the transfer agent on October 1, 2019.

On November 5, 2019, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, or $12.1 million in the aggregate, payable on November 21, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2019.

Financial Summary

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data For the three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Revenues $ 158,398 $ 165,586 Profit for the period $ 39,261 $ 8,889 Adjusted Profit(1) $ 32,251 $ 25,528 EBITDA(1) $ 114,085 $ 114,156 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 114,248 $ 115,034 Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of GasLog $ 18,214 $ (13,545 ) EPS, basic $ 0.19 $ (0.20 ) Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.11 $ 0.01

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures, and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with IFRS. For definitions and reconciliations of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

There were 2,296 revenue operating days (including 10 days in the Cool Pool) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 2,302 revenue operating days (including 545 days in the Cool Pool) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in revenue operating days resulted from the unscheduled dry-dockings on three vessels and the increased unchartered days from the vessels operating in the spot market, partially offset by the increased revenue operating days from the delivery of the GasLog Gladstone on March 15, 2019 and the delivery of the GasLog Warsaw on July 31, 2019.

Following the exit from the Cool Pool, management allocates vessel revenues to two categories: (a) variable rate charters (“VR Revenues”) and (b) fixed rate charters (“FR Revenues”). The variable rate charter category contains vessels operating in the LNG carrier spot and short-term market or those which have a variable rate of hire across the charter period. The vessels currently in this category are the GasLog Savannah, the GasLog Singapore, the GasLog Shanghai, the GasLog Skagen, the GasLog Saratoga, the GasLog Salem and the GasLog Chelsea.

Revenues were $165.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($158.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The increase was mainly driven by the delivery of the GasLog Gladstone on March 15, 2019 and the delivery of the GasLog Warsaw on July 31, 2019, partially offset by a decrease mainly from our vessels operating in the spot and short-term market including the impact of the unscheduled drydockings of the GasLog Savannah, the GasLog Singapore and the GasLog Chelsea and from the expiration of the initial time charters of the GasLog Shanghai, the GasLog Santiago and the GasLog Sydney.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an analysis of revenue operating days, revenues and voyage expenses and commissions per category of charter is presented below:

For the three months ended

September 30, 2019 Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Variable rate charters Fixed rate charters Available days (*) 495 1,926 Revenue operating days(**) 360 1,926 Revenues $ 21,056 $ 144,002 Voyage expenses and commissions $ (3,216 ) $ (3,386 )

(*) Available days represent total calendar days in the period after deducting off-hire days where vessels are undergoing dry-dockings and unavailable days, i.e. days before and after a dry-docking where the vessel has limited ability for chartering opportunities.

(**) Revenue operating days represent total available days after deducting unchartered days.

In addition, GasLog recognized gross revenues and gross voyage expenses and commissions of $0.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively, from the operation of its vessels in the Cool Pool during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (September 30, 2018: $25.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively). Net pool performance decreased due to all of GasLog’s vessels exiting the Cool Pool by July 8, 2019.

Voyage expenses and commissions were $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018).

Vessel operating and supervision costs were $33.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($31.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The increase in vessel operating and supervision costs is mainly attributable to an increase of $1.5 million from the deliveries of the GasLog Gladstone on March 15, 2019 and the GasLog Warsaw on July 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.7 million in scheduled technical maintenance costs related to engine maintenance and costs related to dry-dockings in the three months ended September 30, 2019, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in vessel taxes and $0.9 million from the favorable movement of the EUR/USD exchange rate, which decreased by an average of 5.0% in the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Daily operating costs per vessel decreased from $13,890 per ownership day (excluding the Solaris managed by Shell) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 to $13,777 per ownership day (excluding the Solaris managed by Shell) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Ownership days represent total calendar days for our owned and bareboat fleet.

General and administrative expenses were $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The increase is mainly attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in employee costs offset by a $0.5 million favorable movement of the EUR/USD exchange rate and an increase of $0.3 million in legal and professional expenses. Daily general and administrative expenses per vessel increased from $4,146 per ownership day (as defined above) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to $4,449 per ownership day for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Depreciation was $43.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($39.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The increase resulted mainly from an increase of $2.5 million from the delivery of the GasLog Gladstone on March 15, 2019 and the GasLog Warsaw on July 31, 2019, and an increase of $0.7 million from the depreciation of the right-of-use assets deriving from the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases.

Financial costs were $46.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($43.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The increase was mainly attributable to an increase of $2.4 million in interest expense on loans, bonds and cash flow hedges, due to the increased weighted average outstanding indebtedness. An analysis of the financial costs is presented below:

(All amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Financial costs Amortization and write-off of deferred loan/bond issuance costs/premium $ (3,239 ) $ (3,265 ) Interest expense on loans (30,068 ) (30,833 ) Interest expense on bonds and realized loss on cross-currency swaps (7,526 ) (9,190 ) Lease charge (2,641 ) (2,636 ) Other financial costs (434 ) (537 ) Total $ (43,908 ) $ (46,461 )

Loss on derivatives was $16.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($7.4 million gain for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The loss on derivatives in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the gain in the third quarter of 2018, is mainly attributable to a decrease of $22.9 million in gain from mark-to-market valuation of our derivative financial instruments carried at fair value through profit or loss, derived mainly from changes in the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) curve. An analysis of gain/(loss) on derivatives is presented below:

(All amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Gain/(loss) on derivatives Realized gain on derivatives held for trading $ 675 $ 446 Realized loss on forward foreign exchange contracts held for trading (480 ) (1,443 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative financial instruments held for trading 6,975 (15,897 ) Ineffective portion of cash flow hedges 198 136 Total $ 7,368 $ (16,758 )

Profit was $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (profit of $39.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). This decrease in profit is mainly attributable to the unfavorable movement in mark-to-market valuations of our derivative financial instruments in the third quarter of 2019 and an increase in financial costs, combined with decreased profit from operations, due to the factors mentioned above.

Adjusted Profit(1) was $25.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($32.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018) adjusted for the effects of the non-cash loss/gain on derivatives and the net foreign exchange losses.

Loss attributable to the owners of GasLog was $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($18.2 million profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The decrease in profit attributable to the owners of GasLog resulted mainly from the respective movements in profit mentioned above.

EBITDA(1) was $114.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($114.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018).

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $115.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ($114.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018).

EPS was a loss of $0.20 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (earnings of $0.19 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018). The decrease in earnings per share is mainly attributable to the respective movements in profit attributable to the owners of GasLog discussed above.

Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.01 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (earnings of $0.11 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018), adjusted for the effects of the non-cash loss/gain on derivatives and the net foreign exchange losses.

(1) Adjusted Profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog’s financial results presented in accordance with IFRS. For definitions and reconciliations of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Exhibit II at the end of this press release.

Contracted Charter Revenues

As of September 30, 2019, the total future firm minimum contracted revenue stood at $4.1 billion(1), including the 15 vessels currently owned by GasLog Partners.

(1) Contracted revenue calculations assume: (a) 365 revenue days per annum, with 30 off-hire days when the ship undergoes scheduled dry-docking; (b) all LNG carriers on order are delivered on schedule; (c) no exercise of any option to extend the terms of charters; and (d) where charters are based on a variable rate of hire within an agreed range during the charter period, the lower end of the range.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2019, GasLog had $183.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $112.8 million was held in time deposits and the remaining balance in current accounts. In addition, as of September 30, 2019, GasLog had $24.0 million held in time deposits with an initial duration of more than three months but less than a year that have been classified as short-term investments.

On March 6, 2019, the respective subsidiaries of GasLog Partners drew down $360.0 million under a new five-year amortizing revolving credit facility entered into on February 20, 2019 (the “2019 Partnership Facility”) and prepaid in full their aggregate outstanding debt of $354.4 million, which would have been due in November 2019. On April 1, 2019, the Partnership drew down an additional $75.0 million under the 2019 Partnership Facility. In addition, in March 2019 and July 2019, GasLog drew down $165.8 million and $129.5 million to partially finance the deliveries of the GasLog Gladstone and the GasLog Warsaw, respectively.

On May 16, 2019, GasLog closed a follow-on issue of the 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the “8.875% Senior Notes”) with net proceeds of $75.4 million. GasLog plans to use these proceeds to partially fund its committed newbuild program and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

As of September 30, 2019, GasLog had an aggregate of $3.1 billion of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities and bond agreements, of which $207.6 million was repayable within one year, and $207.5 million of lease liabilities, of which $9.3 million was payable within one year.

As of September 30, 2019, there was undrawn available capacity of $100.0 million under the revolving credit facility of the credit agreement of up to $1.1 billion entered into on July 19, 2016 (the “Legacy Facility Refinancing”). In addition, there was unused availability of $2.0 million under the 2019 Partnership Facility.

As of September 30, 2019, the total remaining balance of the contract prices of the seven LNG carriers on order was $1,131.6 million, which GasLog expects to be funded with cash balances, cash from operations and borrowings under new debt agreements.

As of September 30, 2019, GasLog’s current assets totaled $247.1 million, while current liabilities totaled $309.2 million, resulting in a negative working capital position of $62.1 million.



GasLog has hedged 44.4% of its expected floating interest rate exposure on its outstanding debt (excluding the lease liability) as of September 30, 2019.

Future Deliveries

As of November 6, 2019, GasLog has seven newbuildings on order at Samsung which are on schedule and within budget:



LNG Carrier Expected Delivery







Shipyard Cargo

Capacity

(cbm) Charterer







Propulsion Estimated Charter Expiration(1) Hull No. 2213 Q2 2020 Samsung 180,000 Centrica(2) X-DF 2027 Hull No. 2274 Q2 2020 Samsung 180,000 JERA(3) X-DF 2032 Hull No. 2262 Q3 2020 Samsung 180,000 Centrica(2) X-DF 2027 Hull No. 2300 Q4 2020 Samsung 174,000 Cheniere(4) X-DF 2027 Hull No. 2301 Q4 2020 Samsung 174,000 Cheniere(4) X-DF 2027 Hull No. 2311 Q2 2021 Samsung 180,000 Cheniere(4) X-DF 2028 Hull No. 2312 Q3 2021 Samsung 180,000 Cheniere(4) X-DF 2028

____________

(1) Charter expiration to be determined based upon actual date of delivery.

(2) The vessel is chartered to Pioneer Shipping Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica.

(3) The vessel is chartered to the principal LNG shipping entity of JERA Co., Inc (“JERA”).

(4) The vessel is chartered to a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere.

EXHIBIT I - Unaudited Interim Financial Information

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position

As of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 9,511 9,511 Investment in associates 20,713 21,531 Deferred financing costs 4,576 26 Other non-current assets 2,543 35,137 Derivative financial instruments 8,966 — Tangible fixed assets 4,323,582 4,614,804 Vessels under construction 159,275 182,594 Right-of-use assets 206,753 208,645 Total non-current assets 4,735,919 5,072,248 Current assets Trade and other receivables 20,244 24,476 Dividends receivable and other amounts due from related parties 33,395 509 Derivative financial instruments 6,222 108 Inventories 7,753 7,702 Prepayments and other current assets 3,680 6,759 Short-term investments 25,000 24,000 Cash and cash equivalents 342,594 183,582 Total current assets 438,888 247,136 Total assets 5,174,807 5,319,384 Equity and liabilities Equity Preference shares 46 46 Share capital 810 810 Contributed surplus 850,576 806,058 Reserves 18,962 14,369 Treasury shares (3,266 ) (2,342 ) Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 12,614 (37,661 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Group 879,742 781,280 Non-controlling interests 1,103,380 1,059,720 Total equity 1,983,122 1,841,000 Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 11,890 22,175 Ship management creditors 580 788 Amounts due to related parties 169 264 Derivative financial instruments 2,091 7,535 Other payables and accruals 127,450 61,496 Borrowings, current portion 520,550 207,624 Lease liability, current portion 6,675 9,280 Total current liabilities 669,405 309,162 Non-current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 10,001 64,033 Borrowings, non-current portion 2,307,909 2,900,165 Lease liability, non-current portion 199,424 198,194 Other non-current liabilities 4,946 6,830 Total non-current liabilities 2,522,280 3,169,222 Total equity and liabilities 5,174,807 5,319,384





Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Revenues 158,398 165,586 429,700 486,384 Net pool allocation 3,882 (184 ) 19,493 (4,264 ) Voyage expenses and commissions (6,828 ) (6,656 ) (16,743 ) (19,440 ) Vessel operating and supervision costs (31,948 ) (33,796 ) (98,964 ) (100,124 ) Depreciation (39,341 ) (43,237 ) (113,683 ) (124,186 ) General and administrative expenses (9,917 ) (11,324 ) (32,282 ) (32,873 ) Profit from operations 74,246 70,389 187,521 205,497 Financial costs (43,908 ) (46,461 ) (122,505 ) (138,865 ) Financial income 1,057 1,189 3,367 4,357 Gain/(loss) on derivatives 7,368 (16,758 ) 26,306 (67,801 ) Share of profit of associates 498 530 1,325 1,088 Total other expenses, net (34,985 ) (61,500 ) (91,507 ) (201,221 ) Profit for the period 39,261 8,889 96,014 4,276 Attributable to: Owners of the Group 18,214 (13,545 ) 33,898 (50,490 ) Non-controlling interests 21,047 22,434 62,116 54,766 39,261 8,889 96,014 4,276 Earnings/(loss) per share – basic 0.19 (0.20 ) 0.33 (0.72 ) Earnings/(loss) per share –diluted 0.19 (0.20 ) 0.32 (0.72 )







Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period 96,014 4,276 Adjustments for: Depreciation 113,683 124,186 Share of profit of associates (1,325 ) (1,088 ) Financial income (3,367 ) (4,357 ) Financial costs 122,505 138,865 Unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents 137 373 Realized foreign exchange losses — 773 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative financial instruments held for trading including ineffective portion of cash flow hedges (23,878 ) 67,643 Share-based compensation 3,865 3,728 307,634 334,399 Movements in working capital (18,246 ) (41,514 ) Cash provided by operations 289,388 292,885 Interest paid (116,771 ) (145,066 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 172,617 147,819 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for tangible fixed assets and vessels under construction (618,565 ) (446,529 ) Return of capital expenditures — 10,451 Other investments (136 ) (158 ) Payments for right-of-use assets (36 ) (488 ) Dividends received from associate 869 938 Purchase of short-term investments (46,000 ) (78,000 ) Maturity of short-term investments 36,000 79,000 Financial income received 3,237 4,523 Net cash used in investing activities (624,631 ) (430,263 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank loans and bonds 498,225 807,180 Bank loan repayments (180,792 ) (519,379 ) Payment of loan issuance costs (7,363 ) (11,269 ) Proceeds from GasLog Partners’ public common unit offerings (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) 54,338 — Proceeds from GasLog Partners’ preference unit offering (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) 111,544 — Payment of equity raising costs (929 ) (1,584 ) Dividends paid (107,776 ) (119,993 ) Purchase of treasury shares or GasLog Partners’ common units (62 ) (23,782 ) Proceeds from stock options’ exercise 175 — Payments for lease liability (5,447 ) (7,368 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 361,913 123,805 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (137 ) (373 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90,238 ) (159,012 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 384,092 342,594 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 293,854 183,582







EXHIBIT II

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS

EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortization, financial income and costs, gain/loss on derivatives and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before foreign exchange gains/losses. Adjusted Profit represents earnings before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives that includes (if any) (a) unrealized gain/loss on derivative financial instruments held for trading, (b) recycled loss of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss and (c) ineffective portion of cash flow hedges. Adjusted EPS represents earnings attributable to owners of the Group adjusted for non-cash gain/loss on derivatives as defined above, foreign exchange gains/losses and write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, all adjustments calculated at Group level without deduction for non-controlling interests, divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. We believe that including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to purchase and/or to continue to hold our common shares. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, financial costs, gain/loss on derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization; in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, foreign exchange gains/losses; and in the case of Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, non-cash gain/loss on derivatives, foreign exchange gains/losses and write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees/bond fees and premium, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, financial market conditions, capital structure and historical cost basis, and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as alternatives to, or as substitutes for, or superior to, profit, profit from operations, earnings per share or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. Some of these limitations include the fact that they do not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs and (iii) the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows and other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items. Therefore, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Reconciliation of Profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit for the period 39,261 8,889 96,014 4,276 Depreciation 39,341 43,237 113,683 124,186 Financial costs 43,908 46,461 122,505 138,865 Financial income (1,057 ) (1,189 ) (3,367 ) (4,357 ) (Gain)/loss on derivatives (7,368 ) 16,758 (26,306 ) 67,801 EBITDA 114,085 114,156 302,529 330,771 Foreign exchange losses, net 163 878 192 1,246 Adjusted EBITDA 114,248 115,034 302,721 332,017

Reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted Profit:

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit for the period 39,261 8,889 96,014 4,276 Non-cash (gain)/loss on derivatives (7,173 ) 15,761 (23,878 ) 67,643 Write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees — — — 988 Foreign exchange losses, net 163 878 192 1,246 Adjusted Profit 32,251 25,528 72,328 74,153

Reconciliation of Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except shares and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 18,214 (13,545 ) 33,898 (50,490 ) Plus: Dividend on preference shares (2,516 ) (2,516 ) (7,548 ) (7,547 ) Profit/(loss) for the period available to owners of the Group used in EPS calculation 15,698 (16,061 ) 26,350 (58,037 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 80,814,285 80,861,350 80,777,386 80,844,836 Earnings/(loss) per share 0.19 (0.20 ) 0.33 (0.72 ) Profit/(loss) for the period available to owners of the Group used in EPS calculation 15,698 (16,061 ) 26,350 (58,037 ) Plus: Non-cash (gain)/loss on derivatives (7,173 ) 15,761 (23,878 ) 67,643 Write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees — — — 988 Foreign exchange losses, net 163 878 192 1,246 Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Group 8,688 578 2,664 11,840 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 80,814,285 80,861,350 80,777,386 80,844,836 Adjusted earnings per share 0.11 0.01 0.03 0.15



