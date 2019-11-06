GeneSight® Psychotropic Test Improved Clinical Outcomes for People with Depression Who Were Taking Medications with Gene-Drug Interactions

New Analysis of GUIDED Trial Shows GeneSight Test Results Led to Statistically Significant Improvements in Remission, Response and Symptoms

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad” or the “Company”), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced that a new analysis of the GUIDED1 clinical trial was published online in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry . The key finding is that the GeneSight® Psychotropic test improved clinical outcomes – remission, response and symptoms – in patients taking medications with gene-drug interactions. Improvement in all three endpoints was statistically significant.



“Treatment decisions for people with major depressive disorder are challenging, particularly for patients who have already not benefitted from one or more medications,” said Michael E. Thase M.D., lead author and professor of psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “In some cases, nonresponse or intolerance to a standard antidepressant can result from a gene-drug interaction. When that’s the case, you want to select a different medication that doesn’t have that interaction.”



Patients enrolled in the GUIDED clinical trial were diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and had failed at least one psychotropic medication. Patients were randomized to treatment as usual (TAU) or the guided-care arm in which clinicians had access to the GeneSight test report to inform their medication decisions. The analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry today evaluated a total of 787 people from the GUIDED clinical trial who were taking medications with gene-drug interactions at baseline as identified by the GeneSight test.



The results from the analysis showed that people in the GeneSight arm (n=357) achieved statistically significant improvements in all clinical outcomes compared to TAU (n=430) at week 8 (Figure 1).

To view Figure 1: GeneSight Provided Significant Improvements in All Patient Outcomes, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c936641a-599d-4e45-bcfd-3efa8ea48cad

Importantly, the improvements in all clinical outcomes were durable and continued throughout the six-month follow up period. Remission increased 82 percent, response rates increased 64 percent and symptom improvement increased 56 percent from week 8 to week 24 (Figure 2).

To view Figure 2. GeneSight Clinical Benefits Were Durable and Improved Over Time, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9950226f-41f2-405d-958d-ad95f8152060

“Patient outcomes in the GeneSight-guided arm were superior to treatment-as-usual. Additionally, patients continued to get better over time and the rate of remission, which is the goal of treatment, nearly doubled from week 8 to week 24,” said Dr. Thase. “Too often patients with difficult-to-treat depression relapse, and this data shows that the patient benefits in the GeneSight-guided arm were durable.”



The new analysis also assessed how the GeneSight test impacted outcomes for patients who were taking medications with gene-drug interactions at baseline and who switched medications, which was defined as dropping at least one medication and adding at least one different medication. Among people who switched, all clinical outcomes were statistically significantly better for those in the GeneSight arm (n=235) compared to TAU (n=225) at week 8, underscoring the value of using combinatorial pharmacogenomic information to help inform treatment decisions (Figure 3).



To view Figure 3. GeneSight Improved Outcomes for Patients Switching Medications, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/429f2e06-f03d-4a20-bc3e-17b330940cf5

“The GeneSight test identified patients taking medications with gene-drug interactions, and physicians were able to use this information to switch patients to medications with fewer gene-drug interactions and improve their outcomes,” said Michael R. Jablonski, Ph.D., vice president of Medical Affairs, Myriad Neuroscience. “This is an important first step in the journey towards making precision medicine a reality for people suffering from depression.”



About GeneSight® Psychotropic

GeneSight Psychotropic is a pharmacogenomic test that analyzes clinically important variations in DNA. The results of the test can inform doctors about genes that may impact how their patients metabolize or respond to depression medications.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, ForeSight and Prequel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

