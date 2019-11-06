Altimmune to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 14
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens and host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Thursday, November 14
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|855-327-6837
|International:
|631-891-4304
|Conference ID:
|10008064
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136942
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies. Our diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcellTM), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAXTM and NasoShieldTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
|
Contacts:
|Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com
|Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-775-5956
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
