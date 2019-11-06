Altimmune to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 14

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens and host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019.



﻿ Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 14 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10008064 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136942

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies. Our diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcellTM), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAXTM and NasoShieldTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts:

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

wbrown@altimmune.com Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-775-5956

arr@lifesciadvisors.com





