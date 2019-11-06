ProQR Announces Recent Progress and Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Encouraging clinical data reported from Phase 1/2 trial of sepofarsen for LCA10

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for severe genetic rare diseases, today announced results for the third quarter of 2019.

“During the third quarter we made great progress towards our mission to bring novel RNA therapies to patients and we recently strengthened our capital position,” said Daniel A. de Boer, chief executive officer of ProQR. “In October we announced that LCA10 patients experienced a significant improvement in vision after treatment with sepofarsen in a Phase 1/2 trial. These results strengthen our confidence in the design of the ongoing pivotal Illuminate Phase 2/3 trial and our broader inherited retinal diseases pipeline. The Phase 1/2 trial of QR-421a in Usher syndrome is on track to deliver first clinical data in Q1 2020 and we are about to dose a first patient in a Phase 1/2 trial of QR-1123 for adRP. We strengthened our financial position with a public offering in October that will allow us to fund operations into 2022, well beyond the expected top-line readout of Illuminate.”

Corporate Highlights and Business Update

Sepofarsen (QR-110) for Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10)

Presented positive top-line results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In the trial, sepofarsen was observed to be well tolerated with rapid, significant and durable improvements in vision observed at month twelve. The target registration dose for the ongoing Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial showed a favorable benefit/risk profile in the Phase 1/2 trial.

The top-line results from the Phase 1/2 trial support confidence in the design of the ongoing Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial that could be the sole registration trial for the program. Top-line data from Illuminate are expected during the first half of 2021.

Received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of LCA10.

QR-421a for Usher syndrome type 2

The Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a in patients with Usher syndrome type 2 is ongoing and on track to deliver interim data during the first quarter of 2020.

QR-1123 for autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (adRP)

The FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to start a first-in-human clinical trial in patients with adRP. ProQR plans to start enrolling patients in the Phase 1/2 Aurora trial in 2019.

Received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

Business Updates

Closed an underwritten public offering of 9,090,909 ordinary shares on October 18, 2019 at a price of $5.50 per share with full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase 1,363,636 additional ordinary shares. Net proceeds totaled approximately €49.3 million. With the addition of this capital ProQR’s operations are funded into 2022.

Financial Highlights

At September 30, 2019, prior to the offering on October 18th, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of €74.8 million, compared to €105.6 million at December 31, 2018. The cash balance at September 30, 2019 excludes the net proceeds of €49.3 million from the underwritten offering of ordinary shares in October 2019. Net cash used in operating activities during the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was €8.8 million, compared to €4.3 million for the same period last year.

Research and development costs increased to €11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to €6.3 million for the same period last year due to increased clinical trial activity.

General and administrative costs increased to €2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to €2.6 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was €12.2 million or €0.31 per share, compared to a €6.0 million loss or €0.18 per share for the same period last year.

In October 2019 the Company sold an aggregate of 10.5 million ordinary shares, with net proceeds to the Company of €49.3 million.

For further financial information for the period ended September 30, 2019, please refer to the financial statements appearing at the end of this release.

About Sepofarsen

Sepofarsen (QR-110) is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 due to the p.Cys998X mutation (also known as the c.2991+1655A>G mutation) in the CEP290 gene. The p.Cys998X mutation leads to aberrant splicing of the mRNA and non-functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is designed to enable normal splicing, resulting in restoration of normal (wild type) CEP290 mRNA and subsequent production of functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA as well as access to the PRIME scheme by the EMA.

About QR-421a

QR-421a is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of vision loss in Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. QR-421a is designed to restore functional Usherin protein by using an exon skipping approach with the aim to stop or reverse vision loss in patients. QR-421a is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation from the FDA.

About QR-1123

QR-1123 is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide that was discovered and developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals using Ionis’ proprietary antisense technology for the treatment of adRP due to the P23H mutation in the RHO gene. The therapy aims to inhibit the formation of the mutated toxic version of the rhodopsin protein by specifically binding the mutated RHO mRNA. Binding of QR-1123 causes allele specific knockdown of the mutant mRNA by a mechanism called RNase H mediated cleavage without affecting the normal RHO mRNA. QR-1123 is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and received IND clearance in August 2019.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 € 1,000 € 1,000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 74,792 105,580 Prepayments and other receivables 2,450 1,544 Social securities and other taxes 830 1,243 Total current assets 78,072 108,367 Property, plant and equipment 2,413 1,864 Investments in associates 579 — Total assets 81, 064 110,231 Equity and liabilities Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company 59,871 92,915 Non-controlling interests (452 ) (230 ) Total equity 59,419 92,685 Current liabilities Borrowings 260 — Lease liabilities 890 — Trade payables 668 135 Social securities and other taxes 15 — Pension premiums 13 7 Deferred income 984 545 Other current liabilities 8,305 7,473 Total current liabilities 11,135 8,160 Borrowings 10,510 9,386 Lease liabilities — — Total liabilities 21,645 17,546 Total equity and liabilities 81,064 110,231





PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and OCI

(€ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three month period Nine month period ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 Other income 530 2,958 1,509 4,428 Research and development costs (11,074 ) (6,297 ) (32,560 ) (19,972 ) General and administrative costs (2,903 ) (2,579 ) (8,970 ) (7,900 ) Total operating costs (13,977 ) (8,876 ) (41,530 ) (27,872 ) Operating result (13,447 ) (5,918 ) (40,021 ) (23,444 ) Finance income and expense 1,375 (74 ) 1,339 (664 ) Results related to associates (119 ) — 579 — Result before corporate income taxes (12,191 ) (5,992 ) (38,103 ) (24,108 ) Income taxes — — (64 ) (1 ) Result for the period (12,191 ) (5,992 ) (38,167 ) (24,109 ) Other comprehensive income 147 (4 ) 121 (15 ) Total comprehensive income (attributable to owners of the Company) (12,044 ) (5,996 ) (38,046 ) (24,124 ) Result attributable to Owners of the Company (12,139 ) (5,959 ) (37,945 ) (23,974 ) Non-controlling interests (52 ) (33 ) (222 ) (135 ) (12,191 ) (5,992 ) (38,167 ) (24,109 ) Share information Weighted average number of shares outstanding1 38,912,701 33,355,327 38,902,203 32,440,220 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company (expressed in Euro per share) Basic loss per share1 (0.31 ) (0.18 ) (0.98 ) (0.74 ) Diluted loss per share1 (0.31 ) (0.18 ) (0.98 ) (0.74 )

1. For this period presented in these financial statements, the potential exercise of share options is not included in the diluted earnings per share calculation as the Company was loss-making in all periods. Due to the anti-dilutive nature of the outstanding options, basic and diluted earnings per share are equal in this period.





PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Attributable to owners of the Company Equity Settled Employee Non- Number of Share Share Benefit Translation Accumulated controlling Total shares Capital Premium Reserve Reserve Deficit Total interests Equity € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 Balance at January 1, 2018 36,425,014 1,457 148,763 8,377 136 (119,370 ) 39,363 (38 ) 39,325 Result for the period — — — — — (23,974 ) (23,974 ) (135 ) (24,109 ) Other comprehensive income — — — — (15 ) — (15 ) — (15 ) Recognition of share-based payments — — — 2,245 — — 2,245 — 2,245 Issuance of ordinary shares 6,612,500 265 84,032 — — — 84,297 — 84,297 Share options exercised — — 659 — — — 659 — 659 Balance at September 30, 2018 43,037,514 1,722 233,454 10,622 121 (143,344 ) 102,575 (173 ) 102,402 Balance at January 1, 2019 43,149,987 1,726 235,744 10,780 108 (155,443 ) 92,915 (230 ) 92,685 Result for the period — — — — — (37,945 ) (37,945 ) (222 ) (38,167 ) Other comprehensive income — — — — 121 — 121 — 121 Recognition of share-based payments — — — 4,614 — — 4,614 — 4,614 Share options lapsed — — — (33 ) 33 — — — Share options exercised — — 166 (115 ) — 115 166 — 166 Balance at September 30, 2019 43,149,987 1,726 235,910 15,246 229 (193,240 ) 59,871 (452 ) 59,419





PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Three month period Nine month period ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 € 1,000 Cash flows from operating activities Net result (12,191 ) (5,992 ) (38,167 ) (24,109 ) Adjustments for: — Depreciation 506 242 1,543 725 — Share-based compensation 1,226 734 4,614 2,245 — Financial income and expenses (1,375 ) 74 (1,339 ) 664 — Results related to associates 119 — (579 ) — — Net foreign exchange gain / (loss) 148 (4 ) 122 (15 ) Changes in working capital 2,718 656 1,744 1,074 Cash used in operations (8,849 ) (4,290 ) (32,062 ) (19,416 ) Corporate income tax paid — 1 (64 ) — Interest received 90 32 176 25 Interest paid (13 ) — (64 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (8,772 ) (4,257 ) (32,014 ) (19,391 ) Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets — — — — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32 ) (99 ) (341 ) (285 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32 ) (99 ) (341 ) (285 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of transaction costs — 84,295 — 84,295 Proceeds from exercise of share options 2 637 166 660 Proceeds from borrowings — — — 101 Proceeds from convertible loans — 115 690 430 Repayment of lease liability (290 ) — (861 ) — Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities (288 ) 85,047 (5 ) 85,486 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,092 ) 80,691 (32,360 ) 65,810 Currency effect cash and cash equivalents 1,420 57 1,572 (193 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 82,464 32,968 105,580 48,099 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 74,792 113,716 74,792 113,716



