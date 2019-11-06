ExCellThera announces publication in The Lancet Haematology highlighting excellent clinical results of ECT-001 in patients with haematological malignancies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., an advanced biotechnology company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for therapeutic use, announced today the publication of full data from the first clinical trial using ECT-001 (single UM171-expanded cord blood) in patients with haematological malignancies. The data were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet Haematology.

The clinical trial findings indicate that ECT-001 cell therapy is feasible, safe (as suggested by the low transplant-related mortality, low incidence of severe acute graft-vs-host disease (GVHD), and absence of moderate to severe chronic GVHD) and allows for the use of small cords without compromising engraftment. In addition, ECT-001 has shown potential to overcome the disadvantages of unexpanded cord blood transplants while maintaining their benefits of low risk of chronic GVHD and relapse. The Lancet Haematology paper provides the first detailed analysis of the study results presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH 2018) in December 2018 and supports the recent advancement of the ECT-001 clinical program.

“We’re pleased that these important results from the first clinical trial using ECT-001 in haematological malignancies are now fully available to the broader bone marrow transplant community,” said Dr. Guy Sauvageau, CEO and founder of ExCellThera, and co-senior author of the paper. “These results indicate that ECT-001 transplants combine the advantages of conventional grafts using bone marrow (low treatment-related mortality), peripheral blood (fast engraftment) and cord blood (greater accessibility, low relapse and chronic GvHD) in a single, low cost, easy to produce 7-day culture product, which could lead to a paradigm shift in bone marrow transplantation.”

The FDA granted ECT-001 Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease in 2018 and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation in the treatment of hematologic malignancies in 2019. ECT-001 is currently being used for the treatment of blood disorders in other ongoing and approved clinical trials in the United States and Canada. ExCellThera also plans to initiate a European clinical trial as well as a pivotal, multi-centre clinical trial in the coming months.

About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is an advanced clinical stage biotechnology company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies, autoimmune and other diseases. ExCellThera’s lead solution combines a proprietary small molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its portfolio of products, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. excellthera.com

Contacts: David Millette Chief Operating and Financial Officer, ExCellThera david.millette@excellthera.com Lisa Willemse Chief Marketing Officer, ExCellThera lisa.willemse@excellthera.com



