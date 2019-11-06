/EIN News/ -- Summit Therapeutics plc

Summit Therapeutics to Participate in Panel Sessions at the World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 6 November 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that management will participate in two panel sessions at the World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress, taking place 7-8 November 2019 in Washington, DC.

In the panel sessions, Dr David Roblin, Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D, Dr Richard Vickers, Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr David Powell, Head of Research, will highlight the potential benefits of developing new mechanistic classes of precision antibiotics, including potency against resistant and non-resistant bacteria with minimal disturbance to the gut microbiome. This supports the principles of antibiotic stewardship.

Details of the sessions:

Date: 7 November 2019

Time: 2:10pm EST

Session: Roundtable 3 Innovation & Stewardship – Advancing narrow spectrum, new mechanism antibiotics as precision agents to by-pass resistance and to support antibiotic stewardship

Date: 8 November 2019

Time: 1:00pm EST

Session: C-Suite Keynote Panel: Balancing continued innovation in R&D while navigating funding, stewardship and the overall commercial landscape

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

