Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market 2019

Market Overview

Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) is an organic compound, a colourless oily liquid solution. It is used as a volatile oxygen scavenger in the water treatment process. It is employed in high-pressure boiler systems due to its low rate of reaction at low temperatures and pressures. Due to its ability to change rapidly and unpredictably, it acts as a scavenger of oxygen throughout the entire boiler system. Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) also reacts with ferrous materials to form a film of magnetite throughout the boiler system.

The following Top Manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Eastman

Teknor Apex

HARKE Group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Arkema

Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) functions as a free radical collector in polymerization, it is also used as a short stopper in the production of styrene-butadiene rubber. The DEHA is also used in the refinery chemicals and other markets such as Microelectronics industry- to remove residual photoresist and other residue from microelectronic parts. It is also used in the photographic industry- blended with other chemicals to produce good colour development. The use of DEHA as an aqueous solution is in the reduction of toxic heavy metals such as hexavalent chromium to their more environment-friendly counterparts like trivalent chromium.

The global Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market report analyses the various factors affecting the industry including the government policies, market environment, the competitive market and the technological innovations in the field of the DEHA. There are many market risks and barriers which challenge the production and manufacturing this compound. The report also focuses on the essential use in water treatment plants where the DEHA compound plays a major role. The key players are focusing on improving the essential quality of the compound by working on various scientific methods.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of product, the Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market can be segmented as Electrical Grade DEHA, Food and Medical DEHA and General Grade DEHA. These types of DEHA are used in various sectors as polymerization inhibitor, colour stabilizer in photographics, corrosion inhibitor and as discolouration inhibitor in phenolics. Whereas based on the wide applications of DEHA, the market segmentation can be categorized as Film and Sheet, Consumer Goods, Wire and Cable, Consumer Goods, Automobile, Coated Fabric and such others.

Regional Overview

Countries like Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, China, Japan, India, France, UK, Italy, Germany, Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Columbia and the rest of Southeast Asia are an increasing hub in the manufacturing and production of Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA). The key players in this industry are focusing on improving the processing techniques and availability of this compound for the water treatment plants and other such environment-friendly uses. The growth in the demand for DEHA has increased significantly in the past few years. The manufacturing, production and distribution of various polymers such as styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) has increased in recent years on a global scale.

Industry News

In a report, Eastman Chemical Company has announced the completion of a debottlenecking of its Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) unit in St. Gabriel. According to the company, this debottlenecking has resulted in a 15 to 20 per cent increase in its capacity. Eastman is the only DEHA producer in the Western Hemisphere and has been producing for over 40 years.

