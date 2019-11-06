Wabash National Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue grew 5 percent year-over-year to $581M, a record level for the third quarter

Operating margin of 6.6 percent showed substantial year-over-year improvement

Final Mile Products grew 30% versus Q3 of 2018 while achieving margin expansion of 580 basis points

Earnings Per Share of $0.46

Full year 2019 EPS outlook raised to midpoint of $1.67, range narrowed to $1.64 to $1.70 per share

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales for the third quarter 2019 increased 5 percent to $581 million from $553 million in the prior year quarter, as growth was led by the Company’s Final Mile Products and Commercial Trailer Products Segments. Operating income was $38.3 million and the Company achieved a consolidated operating margin of 6.6 percent during the third quarter of 2019, which represents a significant improvement from the third quarter of 2018, highlighting the success of both short and long-term initiatives targeting margin expansion.

“Q3 is a significant milestone of the process improvements we've implemented over the last year that have allowed us to stabilize challenges in the manufacturing environment and excel operationally," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "Our team has executed on initiatives like supply chain optimization, transforming information flows from chassis OEMs and enhanced sales and operational planning to unlock capacity necessary for growth in Final Mile. In any environment, 140 basis points of overall operating margin improvement is a significant accomplishment. Similarly, 580 basis points of margin expansion in Final Mile Products shows considerable underlying improvements.”

Net income for the third quarter 2019 was $25.5 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, which compares to 8 cents in the third quarter of 2018 or 29 cents on a non-GAAP Adjusted basis. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the third quarter 2019 was $50.7 million, or 8.7 percent of net sales.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “We are raising the midpoint of our full-year EPS outlook to $1.67 based on our strong year to date performance. With one quarter left in the year, we are narrowing the range of our EPS outlook to $1.64 to $1.70.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 13,700 14,450 750 700 — — Net sales $ 380,344 $ 368,342 $ 93,181 $ 102,361 $ 113,504 $ 87,049 Gross profit $ 43,960 $ 39,137 $ 18,042 $ 17,018 $ 16,763 $ 8,954 Gross profit margin 11.6 % 10.6 % 19.4 % 16.6 % 14.8 % 10.3 % Income (loss) from operations $ 36,503 $ 32,453 $ 7,183 $ (6,346 ) $ 4,628 $ (1,495 ) Income (loss) from operations margin 9.6 % 8.8 % 7.7 % (6.2 )% 4.1 % (1.7 )%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the third quarter were $380 million, an increase of $12.0 million, or 3.3 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin for the third quarter increased 100 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to successful efforts to recover cost pressures as well as product and customer mix. Operating income increased $4.1 million, or 12.5 percent, from the third quarter last year to $36.5 million, or 9.6 percent of net sales.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the third quarter were $93 million, a decrease of $9.2 million, or 9.0 percent, as compared to the prior year, due to impact from the divestiture of a business, partially offset by increased demand for tank trailers. Gross profit and profit margin as compared to the prior year period increased $1.0 million and 280 basis points, respectively, as the segment benefited from cost recovery as well as operational cost improvements driven by the Wabash Management System. Operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.2 million, or 7.7 percent of net sales, representing an increase of $13.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 or $1.5 million with the impact of a non-GAAP adjustment in the prior year period.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the third quarter totaled $114 million, an increase of $26.5 million, or 30.4 percent, as compared to the prior year, due to strong market and customer demand. Gross profit margin for the third quarter increased 450 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to improved volume, cost recovery and improved operational efficiency. Operating income was $4.6 million, or 4.1 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $1.5 million, or -1.7 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, the losses attributable to the Company's extinguishment of debt, a non-cash impairment of assets, acquisition expenses and related charges, and tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

About Wabash National Corporation

Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the Company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,873 $ 132,690 Accounts receivable, net 171,393 181,064 Inventories 274,273 184,404 Prepaid expenses and other 54,847 51,261 Total current assets 621,386 549,419 Property, plant, and equipment, net 210,963 206,991 Goodwill 311,134 311,084 Intangible assets 194,934 210,328 Other assets 40,186 26,571 Total assets $ 1,378,603 $ 1,304,393 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1,880 Current portion of finance lease obligations 322 299 Accounts payable 188,911 153,113 Other accrued liabilities 136,429 116,384 Total current liabilities 325,662 271,676 Long-term debt 475,122 503,018 Finance lease obligations 461 714 Deferred income taxes 32,454 34,905 Other non-current liabilities 29,846 20,231 Total liabilities 863,545 830,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 54,122,624 and 55,135,788 shares outstanding, respectively 750 744 Additional paid-in capital 636,756 629,039 Retained earnings 207,934 150,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,895 ) (3,343 ) Treasury stock at cost, 20,923,252 and 19,372,735 common shares, respectively (325,487 ) (302,835 ) Total stockholders' equity 515,058 473,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,378,603 $ 1,304,393

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 580,908 $ 553,073 $ 1,740,135 $ 1,657,082 Cost of sales 503,173 487,911 1,506,060 1,442,487 Gross profit 77,735 65,162 234,075 214,595 General and administrative expenses 25,353 23,033 82,002 73,920 Selling expenses 8,998 8,690 25,715 25,591 Amortization of intangible assets 5,115 4,937 15,353 14,818 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Impairment — 11,989 — 11,989 Income from operations 38,269 16,513 111,005 88,209 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,713 ) (7,044 ) (20,823 ) (21,649 ) Other, net 1,333 533 2,245 12,486 Other expense, net (5,380 ) (6,511 ) (18,578 ) (9,163 ) Income before income tax 32,889 10,002 92,427 79,046 Income tax expense 7,429 5,338 21,227 21,209 Net income $ 25,460 $ 4,664 $ 71,200 $ 57,837 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.08 $ 1.30 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.08 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 54,413 56,798 54,975 57,486 Diluted 55,019 57,742 55,502 59,218 Dividends declared per share $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.240 $ 0.225

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 71,200 $ 57,837 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,258 15,701 Amortization of intangibles 15,353 14,818 Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (40 ) (10,164 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 104 174 Deferred income taxes (2,451 ) (122 ) Stock-based compensation 7,362 8,479 Impairment — 11,989 Non-cash interest expense 783 1,426 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 9,671 (48,531 ) Inventories (89,869 ) (66,089 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,368 ) (3,265 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 57,750 76,602 Other, net (7,535 ) (2,171 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,218 56,684 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,244 ) (20,344 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 785 17,775 Other, net — 3,060 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (21,459 ) 491 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 361 961 Dividends paid (13,443 ) (13,566 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 446 582 Payments under revolving credit facilities (446 ) (582 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (230 ) (216 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility (30,470 ) (1,410 ) Principal payments under industrial revenue bond — (93 ) Debt issuance costs paid (142 ) — Convertible senior notes repurchase — (80,200 ) Stock repurchase (22,652 ) (44,433 ) Net cash used in financing activities (66,576 ) (138,957 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) for the period (11,817 ) (81,782 ) At beginning of period 132,690 191,521 At end of period $ 120,873 $ 109,739 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 15,639 $ 16,263 Cash paid for income taxes $ 18,965 $ 23,588

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 13,700 750 — — 14,450 Used trailers shipped 25 10 — — 35 New Trailers $ 366,938 $ 51,697 $ — $ — $ 418,635 Used Trailers 86 417 — — 503 Components, parts and service 10,039 23,790 4,302 (5,960 ) 32,171 Equipment and other 3,281 17,277 109,202 (161 ) 129,599 Total net external sales $ 380,344 $ 93,181 $ 113,504 $ (6,121 ) $ 580,908 Gross profit $ 43,960 $ 18,042 $ 16,763 $ (1,030 ) $ 77,735 Income (Loss) from operations $ 36,503 $ 7,183 $ 4,628 $ (10,045 ) $ 38,269 2018 New trailers shipped 14,450 700 — — 15,150 Used trailers shipped 150 50 — — 200 New Trailers $ 354,003 $ 44,399 $ — $ — $ 398,402 Used Trailers 1,888 775 — — 2,663 Components, parts and service 8,090 29,064 2,304 (4,676 ) 34,782 Equipment and other 4,361 28,123 84,745 (3 ) 117,226 Total net external sales $ 368,342 $ 102,361 $ 87,049 $ (4,679 ) $ 553,073 Gross profit $ 39,137 $ 17,018 $ 8,954 $ 53 $ 65,162 Income (Loss) from operations $ 32,453 $ (6,346 ) $ (1,495 ) $ (8,099 ) $ 16,513





Nine Months Ended September 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 40,350 2,200 — — 42,550 Used trailers shipped 50 60 — — 110 New Trailers $ 1,078,599 $ 146,821 $ — $ — $ 1,225,420 Used Trailers 236 1,743 — — 1,979 Components, parts and service 30,994 88,681 12,165 (20,455 ) 111,385 Equipment and other 12,424 52,610 337,005 (688 ) 401,351 Total net external sales $ 1,122,253 $ 289,855 $ 349,170 $ (21,143 ) $ 1,740,135 Gross profit $ 126,806 $ 58,264 $ 51,576 $ (2,571 ) $ 234,075 Income (Loss) from operations $ 102,742 $ 24,138 $ 15,718 $ (31,593 ) $ 111,005 2018 New trailers shipped 42,750 1,900 — — 44,650 Used trailers shipped 850 100 — — 950 New Trailers $ 1,049,452 $ 115,840 $ — $ — $ 1,165,292 Used Trailers 8,794 2,489 — — 11,283 Components, parts and service 25,780 94,958 7,340 (16,529 ) 111,549 Equipment and other 14,245 78,362 276,377 (26 ) 368,958 Total net external sales $ 1,098,271 $ 291,649 $ 283,717 $ (16,555 ) $ 1,657,082 Gross profit $ 123,173 $ 51,008 $ 41,409 $ (995 ) $ 214,595 Income (Loss) from operations $ 102,718 $ 3,078 $ 9,372 $ (26,959 ) $ 88,209

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 36,503 $ 32,453 $ 102,742 $ 102,718 Diversified Products Income from operations 7,183 (6,346 ) 24,138 3,078 Adjustments: Impairment — 11,989 — 11,989 Adjusted operating income 7,183 5,643 24,138 15,067 Final Mile Products Income from operations 4,628 (1,495 ) 15,718 9,372 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 751 Adjusted operating income 4,628 (1,495 ) 15,718 10,123 Corporate Income from operations (10,045 ) (8,099 ) (31,593 ) (26,959 ) Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 68 Adjusted operating income (10,045 ) (8,099 ) (31,593 ) (26,891 ) Consolidated Income from operations 38,269 16,513 111,005 88,209 Adjustments: Impairment — 11,989 — 11,989 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 819 Adjusted operating income $ 38,269 $ 28,502 $ 111,005 $ 101,017





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 25,460 $ 4,664 $ 71,200 $ 57,837 Income tax expense 7,429 5,338 21,227 21,209 Interest expense 6,713 7,044 20,823 21,649 Depreciation and amortization 10,416 10,308 31,611 30,519 Stock-based compensation 1,985 3,089 7,362 8,479 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Impairment — 11,989 — 11,989 Other non-operating income (1,333 ) (533 ) (2,245 ) (12,486 ) Operating EBITDA $ 50,670 $ 41,899 $ 149,978 $ 139,264





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 25,460 $ 4,664 $ 71,200 $ 57,837 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — (150 ) — (10,779 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 174 Impairment — 11,989 — 11,989 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 819 Tax effect of aforementioned items — (3,078 ) — (573 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — 3,084 — 3,084 Adjusted net income $ 25,460 $ 16,509 $ 71,200 $ 62,551





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.08 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — — — (0.17 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — Impairment — 0.21 — 0.20 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 0.01 Tax effect of aforementioned items — (0.05 ) — (0.01 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — 0.05 — 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.29 $ 1.28 $ 1.06 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 55,019 57,742 55,502 59,218

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, a non-cash impairment of assets, and tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments.

3Facility transactions in 2018 and 2019 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5805

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com



