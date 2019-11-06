Global Self Driving Wheelchair Market Technology Advancement,Latest Trend,Top key Players and Forecast (2019-2025)

New statistical report “Global Self Driving Wheelchair Market 2019-2025” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Self Driving Wheelchair Market 2019-2025

A self-driving wheelchair is one that can take a person safely from one point to another by navigating its own path and avoiding any hurdles and obstacles on its way. These wheelchairs make use of a Robotic Operating System(ROS) for self-sustaining navigation. The rise in temporary and permanent mobility impairment, the growing population of geriatric population and obese people has created a demand for smooth movement, and this demand is responsible for the growth of the robotic wheelchair market.

The self-drive wheelchair systems have different types of drives –front wheel, rear wheel and central wheel that allow different driving handling characteristics under different conditions. The wheelchairs are powered differently based on their use indoors or outdoors. These self-drive chairs are designed in a way to consider the mobility restrictions and the age of the users.

Top Key Players

Amazon

Medicalbulkbuy

Samsang

Google

Panasonic

Global Self Driving Wheelchair Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Hardware Devices

Navigation System

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Recuperation Mechanism

Family Expenses

Regional Analysis

The global self-driving wheelchair market can be segmented into the following regions for market research purposes:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

North America has the highest share of the self-driving wheelchair market and will continue to have the highest piece of the pie. The increasing demand, the growing geriatric population and the early adoption of the technology in the USA, coupled with the introduction of these wheelchairs in medical institutes across the country are the major factors that are driving the growth of the segment in the continent.

Another market where the self-driving wheelchairs demand has been steadily growing in is the Asia Pacific region. The main reason for this is the technological advancements, the many startups that have come up to solve the problem of inconvenience faced by the immobile population, all of which are said to drive the demand in the region in the next few years.

