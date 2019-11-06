Building Automation Software Market Expected to Reach $154.36 billion at CAGR of 11.5% by Top Key Players

Wiseguyreports featured new comprehensive Analysis Report “Building Automation Software Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Building automation software is designed for automatic centralized control of a building’s systems. These systems include lighting, air-conditioning and ventilation, and heating. A building automation software aims to provide efficient and quick comfort to the people in the building operate building operations with increased optimization. The other benefits of a building automation software is to reduce operating costs of energy resources of the building, and reduce consumption. Buildings equipped with a building automation software are often referred to as smart buildings or intelligent buildings.

In 2017, the global building automation software market was valued at $57.83 billion. By the end of 2025, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%. This heavy growth would lead to the global market value of building automation software to reach a whopping $154.36 billion.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3540934-global-building-automation-software-market-study-2015-2025

Top key Players

Automated Logic

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Control4

Iconics

Mass Electronics (Innotech)

Trane

REGIN

Fibaro

Euroicc

Another benefit of a building automation software is that it significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the building it is installed in. With reduced and optimized energy consumption, energy resources are wasted less. The life cycle of utilities increases thus reducing overhead charges too. The ease of operating these systems makes it a great hit with not just businesses but homeowners too. The major products that make up the building automation software market are Security & Access Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning) Control Systems.

Global Building Automation Software Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type

Central Air Conditioning Systems

Power Supply and Distribution Systems

Lighting Systems

Water Supply and Drainage Systems

Other

Market Segmentation By Demand

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Regional Analysis:

The building automation software market flourishes across five major regions of the world. North America covers the US, Canada, and Mexico while South America covers Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Europe covers Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain and Asia-Pacific covers Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Middle East and Africa covers Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and South Africa. Currently, North America has the largest market share in the building automation software market. However, owing to increasing demand, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market.

View Detailed research report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3540934-global-building-automation-software-market-study-2015-2025

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.