Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Propyl Ethanoate Market 2019

Market Overview

Propyl ethanoate, also known as propyl acetate, is an acetate ester compound formed by the formal condensation of acetic acid with propanol. It is a plant metabolite and is found in a clear colourless liquid form. It has a pleasant odour and is used as a fragrance. It is used as a solvent and is less dense than water but has vapours that are heavier than air. It is mainly used as a flavouring agent and is found in fruits such as apples.

The following Top Manufacturers covered in this report

Oxea

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Solvay

Showa Denko

Daicel

Sasol

Chang Chun Group

Shiny Chem

Nuoao Chem

Jiangsu Baichuan

Nanjing Wujiang

Ningbo Yongshun

Jiangsu Ruijia

Yixing Kaixin

Propyl ethanoate is produced mainly for its demand in the food and beverages industry among other uses. It is a certified food flavouring ingredient or adjuvant and is approved by all major regulatory organizations such as FEMA and FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN). The report published on the global propyl ethanoate market is a valuable source of guidance to not only organizations but also individuals who are interested in the industry. It gives a complete market overview and outlook.

From a global perspective, the report analyzes the future as well as the historical data prospects to present the overall market size of the propyl ethanoate market while also categorizing the production, sales, export, and import of propyl ethanoate in various regions around the world. The complete profile with the market shares of key manufacturers around the world is included in the report as well. The manufacturing cost analysis, along with the industrial chain and raw materials has been covered.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented to give a complete view of the global market structure. The components have been segregated based on the type and application. The growth rates and forecast for each of these segments have been included in this section.

The market split by product type:

Purity≥99.5%

Purity≥ 99.0%

The above segments have been differentiated based on the concentration of the compound in the product offering.

The market segments based on the application:

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Printing Ink

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

With the growth of each of these end-industries, the demand created for propyl ethanoate has seen an upsurge.

Regional Analysis

Based on the geographical segmentation, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of propyl ethanoate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The major companies and manufacturers in each of these regions have been analyzed in this report in terms of the manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in this market and other information such as the market concentration degree. With the industrial advancement in the developing countries in these regions, the market for propyl ethanoate is expanding at a steady rate.

Industry News

Oxea, a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and chemicals, has implemented a 100%sales control on n-propyl acetate and n-propanol as a part of the increase in the strong demand for these chemicals. The move is also seen as a preparation for the upcoming turnaround of the company’s production unit in Bay City, Texas. The company is a part of the Oman Oil Company SAOC, owned by the Sultanate.

