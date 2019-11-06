Global Beach Hotels Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Beach Hotels Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

In the beginning, the report references a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Beach Hotels market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation and historical, existing, and predicted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the review period. A distinctive analysis of impactful trends in the Beach Hotels market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also incorporated in the report. By doing so, the report casts light on the appeal of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The forecast and evaluation of the Beach Hotels market have been studied on both a regional, as well as global basis. Based on the region, the xx market is reviewed in Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and Latin America (LATAM).

Drivers and Constraints

The report includes a thorough analysis of significant factors that impact the Beach Hotels market significantly. The report accurately shares details regarding the factors that are driving, challenging, and restraining the growth of the Beach Hotels market over the evaluation period. It also comprises the changing aspects that are expected to create potential opportunities for the significant market players to acquire a comprehensive insight of the market.

Research Methodology

The market report has been derived with the use of numerous primary (interviews, observations, surveys) as well as secondary (journals, and industrial databases) sources to identify and deduce appropriate data for this all-inclusive commercial, market-oriented, and methodological estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model is also used to define the market evaluation precisely and to verify the several strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative studies related to the market.

Key Players

The report covers a broad study of the competitive scenario of the Beach Hotels market and the current trends that are expected to impact the market. It identifies vital market players of the market, comprising of both key and emerging players. The report consists of the corporations in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Furthermore, the report also contains significant strategic developments of the market, such as new product launch, acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, agreements, research and development collaborations, and joint ventures, along with notable growth policies of key market players on a regional and global basis.

ITC Limited, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation together accounted for 39% of the global beach hotels market share in 2018. Most of this revenue is attributed to their strategy of acquiring or buying out of small inns, B&Bs. The global beach hotels market was 143.26 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 185.37 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the forecasted period. North America is showing an impressive growth and will continue to show similar kind of growth in the future.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increase in the crowd in the beaches makes it difficult to people to enjoy the sea view. Therefore, many started opting for the beach hotels to enjoy the sea view leisurely. The increase growth in the tourist sector acts as a driving force for this market. The increasing income of the consumer and increase in the different varieties of beach hotels increase the market growth. However, the fear of the destruction that can be cause by the sea and increasing water level hinder the market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

• July 2018 - The Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association have announced the opening of beach hotels which were damaged by the hurricane last year. These hotels are reconstructed and are guarded with more safety measures.

• July 2018 - The Melta Hotels International has opened a new beach hotel in the spain.it is named as Calvia Beach, The Plaza Hotel.

• July 2018 - Cyprus is declared to have the third maximum hotels among the Mediterranean islands

