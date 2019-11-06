Synthetic Rubber Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Synthetic Rubber Market

Like natural rubber, synthetic rubber, has its applications in the automotive industry for tires, doors and window profiles, belts, hoses, matting, and flooring, amongst others. Synthetic rubber, just like other polymers, is made from various petroleum-based monomers.

Of the approximate fifteen billion kilograms (thirty-three billion pounds) of rubbers that are produced annually, two-thirds of the amount are synthetic.

The rising demand from for synthetic rubber, especially from the automotive industry for tires, is the major driving factor for market growth. Unlike radial tires in the case of bus and trucks, the percentage of synthetic rubber used is higher in passenger car radials for better speed and performance.

Moreover, synthetic rubber is used in printing on textiles. Rubber paste for this purpose is made from titanium dioxide through copolymerization with volatile matter.

Health Hazards involved in synthetic rubber manufacturing and environmental regulation are major factors which hinder the growth of the market.

The two main synthetic rubber polymers which are used in tire manufacturing are butadiene rubber and styrene butadiene rubber. The physical and chemical properties of these rubber polymers determine the overall tire performance in terms of rolling resistance, wear, and traction. Researchers are focusing on formulating a new synthetic rubber.

Segmentation

The global synthetic rubber market is segmented by type, application, target audience, and region.

In terms of type, the market is split into polybutadiene rubber (BR), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), butyl rubber (IIR), styrenic block copolymer (SBC), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and others (Polyisoprene Rubber, Polychloroprene Rubber, etc.)

With respect to application, the synthetic rubber market is segmented into footwear, industrial, automotive, construction, and others (electrical & electronics and healthcare).

In terms of target audience, the market is categorized into service providers/buyers, industry investors/investment bankers, education & research institutes, research professionals, and emerging companies and manufacturers.

Regional overview

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the global synthetic rubber market spans. These include:

North America (U.S.)

Europe (UK, France, and Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Latin America (Brazil)

The Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR. Indian companies are investing more and more in synthetic rubber.

Industry News

China’s commerce ministry, in June 2019, following a request from major petrochemical producers, announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation regarding the import of a synthetic rubber product from the United States, South Korea, and the European Union.

ARLANXEO, in May 2018, signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco Products Trading Company, which has its headquarters in Dhahran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, regarding the marketing and sale of EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) rubber.

In 2014, ISRPL started a 120,000 t/y Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber (ESBR) plant. In 2016, the Reliance Group started a 150,000 t/y ESBR plant.

In April 2019, a new type of synthetic rubber was developed by researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute which claims to be 30-50% less abrasive than natural rubber.



