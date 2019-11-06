World Gas Separation Membranes Market Report 2019-2024 - Strong Demand in Nitrogen Generation & Syngas Cleaning Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, & Hydrogen Recovery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gas separation membranes market size is estimated at USD 846 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2024.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for carbon dioxide removal in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. However, regulations related to the plasticization of polymeric membranes are restraining the growth of the gas separation membranes market.

Carbon dioxide removal application is estimated to be the largest segment of the gas separation membranes market.



The carbon dioxide removal segment was the largest application of gas separation membranes in 2018. The reservoirs present in South East Asian countries and the increasing demand for shale gas in North America are driving the market for carbon dioxide removal application. Gas separation membranes are also used for various other applications such as nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration.



APAC is projected to be the largest gas separation membranes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The APAC gas separation membranes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven mainly by the high demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs, rising demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving the standard of living. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



Research Coverage



The report offers insights into the gas separation membranes market in the key regions. It aims at estimating the size of the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market on the basis of material type, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the gas separation membranes market along with their profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Competitive Analysis



The report profiles several leading players of the gas separation membranes market that include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon IGS, Inc. (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the gas separation membranes market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Gas Separation Membranes Market

4.2 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Material Type

4.3 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Country

4.4 Gas Separation Membranes Market in APAC, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Membranes in Carbon Dioxide Separation Processes

5.2.1.2 Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Nitrogen Generation and Syngas Cleaning Due to Its Cost-Effectiveness

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Biogas

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technical Disadvantages Over Other Gas Separation Technologies

5.2.2.2 Plasticization of Polymeric Membranes in High-Temperature Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Upscaling and Commercializing New Membranes

5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hollow Fiber

6.2.1 High Packing Density and Cost-Effectiveness of Hollow-Fiber Modules are Driving the Gas Separation Membranes Market

6.3 Spiral Wound

6.3.1 Spiral Wound Membranes Have Low Capital and Operating Costs

6.4 Plate and Frame

6.4.1 Demand for Plate and Frame Membrane Module is Driven By Its Capability to Handle High Solid Concentrations

6.5 Others



7 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyimide & Polyaramide

7.2.1 High Chemical and thermal Stability of Polyimide & Polyaramide Materials has Increased Its Demand

7.3 Polysulfone

7.3.1 High Resistance to Mineral Acids, Alkali, Electrolytes, and Oxidizing Agents of Polysulfone Materials is Driving the Market

7.4 Cellulose Acetate

7.4.1 Cellulose Acetate Membranes Offer Increased Selectivity

7.5 Others



8 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

8.2.1 Packaging and Storage

8.2.1.1 Economical and Efficient Generation of Gases Through Membranes in the Packaging Industry is Positively Influencing the Market Growth

8.2.2 Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

8.2.3 Electronics

8.2.3.1 Onsite Membrane-Based Gas Manufacturing in the Electronics Industry is Boosting the Market Growth

8.2.4 Oil & Gas

8.2.4.1 Need for Efficient and Reliable Membrane System for the Cost-Effective Generation of Nitrogen and Oxygen

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Hydrogen Recovery

8.3.1 Hydrogen Purification in Refineries

8.3.1.1 Economical Hydrogen Recovery Method of Membranes Separation is Driving the Market

8.3.2 Syngas Processes

8.3.2.1 Hydrogen Production in Syngas Processes With No Moving Parts is Increasing the Demand for Membranes

8.3.3 Hydrogen Recovery From Purge Gas

8.3.3.1 High Purity Recovery of Hydrogen Through Membranes is Supporting the Market Growth

8.4 Carbon Dioxide Removal

8.4.1 Natural Gas

8.4.1.1 Versatility, Adaptability, Environment Friendliness and Ease- Of-Operation Properties of Membranes are Driving the Market

8.4.2 Biogas

8.4.2.1 Membranes are Widely Used for Easy Operation and High Purity Carbon Dioxide Generation

8.5 Vapor/Gas Separation

8.5.1 Demand Forrubbery Polymeric Membranes is Growing for Vapor/Gas Separation

8.6 Vapor/Vapor Separation

8.6.1 Vapor/Vapor Separation is the Fastest-Growing Application

8.7 Air Dehydration

8.7.1 Increased Demand for Membrane Dehydration in Industrial Applications is Propelling the Market Growth

8.8 Others



9 Gas Separation Membranes, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 China is A Major Exporter of Gas Separation Membranes to European and Southeast Asian Countries

9.2.2 Southeast Asia

9.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Natural Gas and Biogas is Expected to Spur the Demand for Gas Separation Membranes

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Rising Investments for Refinery CAPACity is Estimated to Propel the Market

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Gas is Expected to Boost the Market

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.5.1 Growing Natural Gas Sector is Likely to Drive the Market

9.2.6 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Developments Across Mining, Food & Beverage, and Power Generation Industries are Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 New Offshore Oil Production is Likely to Boost the Demand for Gas Separation Membranes

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Renewable Energy is Estimated to Fuel the Market

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Growing Demand for Synthetic Fuels and Renewable Energy is the Major Market Driver

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Growing Industrialization is Expected to Drive the Gas Separation Membranes Market

9.4.3 Russia

9.4.3.1 The Dependency of European Countries on Russian Gas Production is the Major Market Driver

9.4.4 Netherlands

9.4.4.1 The Presence of Natural Gas Reserves in the Country is Contributing to the Market Growth

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.5.1 The Growing Packaging Industry and the Renewable Energy Sector are Generating A Positive Impact on the Market

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.6.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Gas in Residential, Industrial, and Fuel Sectors is Driving the Market

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Increased Production of Oil and Gas is Helping in the Market Growth

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 Increased Consumption of Natural Gas is Boosting the Market

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 The Increase in the Consumption of Renewable Energy is Propelling the Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Increased Investments in Natural Gas Pipelines and Shale Gas are Driving the Market

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Ranking of Key Market Players

10.3.1 Air Liquide Advanced Separations

10.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals

10.3.3 Honeywell Uop

10.3.4 UBE Industries

10.3.5 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Acquisition

10.4.3 Investment & Expansion

10.4.4 Joint Venture



11 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

11.1 Air Products and Chemicals

11.2 Air Liquide Advanced Separations

11.3 UBE Industries

11.4 Honeywell UOP

11.5 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

11.6 Schlumberger Limited

11.7 DIC Corporation

11.8 Parker-Hannifin

11.9 Membrane Technology & Research

11.10 Generon IGS

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Evonik Industries AG

11.11.2 Grasys CJSC

11.11.3 Novamem Ltd.

11.11.4 Atlas Copco

11.11.5 Sepratek Inc.

11.11.6 Hydrogenics



