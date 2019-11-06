Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Featuring Key Players Aksa, Teksan, Caterpillar, Cummins, and Other Chinese & Turkish Brands

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Azerbaijan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.



The oil & gas industry in Azerbaijan is rising rapidly owing to several major projects in the pipeline such as modernization of Baku oil refinery, SOCAR GPC, and Karabakh oil fields. Moreover, rising investment, growing travel & tourism sector and government emphasis on the development of new luxury and budget hotels would further spur the market for diesel gensets in the hospitality domain in the country.



Diesel gensets with a rating below 60 kVA acquired the maximum volume share in the overall diesel genset market of the region on account of the widespread deployment of such gensets across the commercial and industrial domains. Increasing investment by the government to improve the road infrastructure of the country would further increase the demand for diesel gensets in the construction domain.



By applications, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018, owing to the use of diesel gensets in the oil and gas industry. The strengthening of the oil & gas sector in the country would further lead to the development of industrial establishments in Azerbaijan. By regions, Eastern Azerbaijan registered the majority of the revenue share owing to the concentration of industries and commercial establishments in the capital Baku which lies in the Eastern part of the country.



Some of the key players in the Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market are - AKSA, Teksan, Caterpillar, Cummins and other Chinese and Turkish brands.

Key Highlights of the Report

Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Size and Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Forecast, Until 2025.

Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Share, By Regions

Historical Data of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By kVA Rating.

Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By kVA Rating.

Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Applications.

Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Applications.

Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Regions.

Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Regions.

Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Market Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Rating

Below 30 kVA

30.1-60 kVA

60.1-150 kVA

150.1-300 kVA

300.1-500 kVA

500.1- 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

By Regions

Western

Eastern

Companies Mentioned



Aksa Power Generation Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson Ltd.

Himoinsa S.L.

Kohler-SDMO

Teksan Generator

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucxz7d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.