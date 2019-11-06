vArmour Appoints Jeff Jennings as SVP of Engineering, Former Google VP and VMware SVP/GM

Twenty-plus year veteran brings deep background in cloud and security to further expand the value of vArmour’s Security Graph and its ability to dramatically reduce risk for enterprises worldwide making the multi-cloud transition

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in centralized risk and control, today announced Jeff Jennings has joined the company as the new SVP of Engineering. With long-term roles at VMware and at Google for nearly the past two years, Jennings has been critical in helping enterprises navigate the dramatic shifts in enterprise computing, namely the adoption of cloud and how to do it securely despite the rapid pace of change that digital transformation brings. He will apply that knowledge at vArmour to further innovate the company's Security Graph technology to help enterprises manage the complexity and risks of multi-cloud.



“While the cloud has driven new efficiencies for companies, it also introduces new security risks due to the interconnected nature of enterprise applications and the diverse platforms they reside on,” said Jennings. “vArmour has been well in front in providing a comprehensive solution for security teams. From vulnerability reduction, to monitoring and detection, to incident response, to compliance, vArmour’s relationship-based approach is an elegant solution for a complex problem, and I’m excited to join the team to push its capabilities even further.”

Prior to joining the vArmour team, Jennings was the Vice President of Customer Engineering for Google Cloud at Google where he worked with product and technology specialists as well as solution architects to innovate groundbreaking products for Google’s vast customer base. Before that, he spent over 18 years at VMware working across numerous divisions of the business from the systems engineering team to product development to becoming the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Networking and Security.

“Jeff Jennings has long been a highly respected engineering leader in Silicon Valley,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “At vArmour, we continue to innovate in using relationships to help enterprises reduce and manage their risk in the cloud. Having been an instrumental leader over the past two decades working at Google and VMware during their high growth periods, I have no doubt Jeff will be a phenomenal leader for our engineering team and help vArmour achieve similar success in growth.”

Jeff Jennings graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy with a B.S. in Systems Engineering. He will report directly to vArmour CEO Tim Eades.

About vArmour

vArmour is the leader in centralized risk and control. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, reducing the attack surface and maintaining continuous compliance. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

