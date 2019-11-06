Suprapubic Catheter Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Suprapubic Catheter Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Suprapubic Catheter Market

Suprapubic catheters are mainly used in patients with urinary disorders of any kind, urinary incontinence and urinary retention, and urethral damage, as well as in patients undergoing surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. A suprapubic catheter is a versatile tube used to remove urine from the bladder of the patient. Suprapubic catheters are seeing high demand due to the increase in bladder cancer worldwide. This is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global suprapubic catheters market over the forecast period.

However, the increasing prevalence of chronic urological disorders due to the growing population worldwide and the increasing need for adequate treatment are some other factors expected to further increase demand. The introduction of innovative product to normalize urine flow in medical conditions and operations, such as kidney stones and gynecological procedures, should also drive growth. Kidney stone prevalence was the highest in males over 60 years of age (17.8%), followed by males between 40 and 59 years of age (12.6%). Because of the increase in urological disease prevalence, the main players are developing advanced treatment tools.

However, there are risks associated with the insertion of a suprapubic catheter in a patient, which may limit the growth of the market. The lack of favorable reimbursement policies related to suprapubic catheters across different countries is expected to be a negative factor. Continuing research to determine the efficacy of this drug in patients with different urological disorders is expected to yield promising results.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4206933-global-suprapubic-catheter-market-2019-2026

Market Segmentation:

The global suprapubic catheters market is segmented based on indication, end user, and location. The market is split up into benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and others based on indication. The market is segmented based on end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urology surgical centers, and others. The market is analyzed in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on location. North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Due to well-developed infrastructure, increasing number of urology patients, and favorable reimbursement policies in the United States and Canada, North America is expected to dominate the global suprapubic catheter market over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgical procedures are giving rise to high incidences of chronic urological diseases and disorders. All of this is expected to bode well for the development of the global market for suprapubic catheters.

Industry News:

In European countries such as Italy, Germany, and the UK, suprapubic catheters are finding increase acceptance. The market for suprapubic catheters in Europe is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of kidney stones in Asia Pacific, the market for suprapubic catheters in this region is forecasted to manifest record growth over the duration of the forecast.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4206933-global-suprapubic-catheter-market-2019-2026







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.