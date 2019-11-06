Global IP Telephony Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IP Telephony – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IP Telephony Market Research Report 2018



Overview:

The IP Telephony market is not only growing but also accelerating. IP telephony has gradually become an integral part of the daily activities of modern organizations. IP telephony provides better connectivity and mobility, as well as significant cost savings for phone calls. IP telephony systems transmit data over the Internet and can help users communicate from virtually anywhere over the Internet. Besides, ease of installation and configuration are other factors driving the growth of the VoIP telephony market. IP phones are not limited to physical telephony and are increasingly used in both small and large businesses.

The key factors driving the growth of the VoIP telephony market are the growing e-commerce industry and the increasing dependence of enterprises on web solutions and services. Also, the ever-increasing demand for IP telephony solutions is expected to drive the growth of the global IP telephony market. Ascom Holding AG and Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Gigaset Communications and LG Electronics Inc. Mitel Networks Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are the few major players in the global VoIP market. Increased reliance on IP telephony solutions in the ICT industry is driving market growth. This is due to the increased demand for effective call management and lower call costs.

The regulatory segment includes small, medium, and large enterprises. However, the sub-segment of significant companies is expected to occupy the largest share in the global VoIP telephony market. This is due to a substantial shift in companies towards adopting VoIP applications to reduce operating costs. Besides, the SME sub-sector is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Top Key Players covered in this report:-



The key players in global IP telephony market include Ascom Holding, Cisco Systems, Mitel Networks Corporation, Grandstream Networks, Panasonic Corporation, Gigaset Communications, Polycom, Inc., LG Electronics., NEC Corporation, Yealink Inc. and Avaya Inc.

Market Segmentation:

North America has the most considerable market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Canada dominates the North American market due to increased technological improvement and improved decision making in the area of ​​IP telephony in the region. Moreover, the North American region has an advanced infrastructure, allowing faster implementation of advanced technologies. Also, the increasing adoption of IP telephony solutions in various industries, such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail, among other things, is another critical factor driving the growth of the VoIP telephony market in the region.

Major geographies:

Significant dealers in the global IP telephony market include Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Avaya Inc. (USA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the USA), Gigaset Communications (Germany), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Polycom Inc. (USA), Yealink Inc. (China), NEC (Japan) and Grandstream Networks, Inc. (USA) and others.

Factors affecting the growth prospects:

The key factors influencing the growth of Marketa IP telephony are the growth of the e-commerce industry and the growing dependence of enterprises on web solutions and services. Besides, the ever-increasing demand for IP telephony solutions is expected to drive the growth of the global IP telephony market.

Latest News:

The VoIP market is not only growing but also accelerating. IP telephony has gradually become an integral part of the daily activities of modern organizations. IP telephony provides better connectivity and mobility, as well as significant cost savings for phone calls

