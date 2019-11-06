African & Middle Eastern OTT Video Content, Pricing & Market Opportunity Study, 2019 - SVoD Market in AME is Diverse with a Growing Number of OTT Players & Partnerships Emerging

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTT Video Content, Pricing, and Market Opportunity in Africa and the Middle East - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed analysis of the SVoD video market in Africa and the Middle East. The report analyzes growth opportunities in the SVoD market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers.



OTT Video Content & Pricing Strategy: This section provides an analysis of key content trends and pricing strategies used by players in the region.

This section provides an analysis of key content trends and pricing strategies used by players in the region. SVoD Forecast: This section examines more specifically the region's SVoD subscribers' market trends and forecast for Africa and the Middle East.

This section examines more specifically the region's SVoD subscribers' market trends and forecast for Africa and the Middle East. Key Findings & Recommendations: A summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators, OTT players, and regulators.

Technological developments are playing an important role in Over-the-Top (OTT) video consumption and growth in Africa and the Middle East (AME). New technological developments in video streaming and data compression may enable populations in regions with poor infrastructure to view online video content. For instance, V-Nova and Simplestream are to roll out a service in 2019 that should allow people to watch videos, even on 2G networks, with a bit rate of only 100 kilobits per second (Kbps) and just one megabit per second (Mbps) for full HD.



OTT video players face a challenge with a number of AME countries having a relatively low broadband adoption and slow broadband speeds. Fixed and mobile broadband penetration in AME is low in comparison to other regions, reaching an estimated 19% and 53% respectively at the end of 2019. Despite the low broadband penetration, the AME OTT video market will continue to grow as an increasing number of firms, such as Netflix and StarzPlay, offer content viewing offline, as well as better technology to adapt the streaming quality to the customer's data download speed.



In addition to OTT companies improving their own technology, an increasing number of OTT video platforms are setting up alliances with telecom and pay-TV service providers. These partnerships leverage the telco's direct carrier billing (DCB) technology and large subscription base coverage to increase OTT video adoption. DCB technology can make it easy for consumers to subscribe to OTT video services as it allows mobile subscribers to purchase OTT video content without the need for a credit card.



Highlights

From a regional perspective, countries in the MENA region have a relatively more developed SVoD market compared to that of SSA. Improving fixed and mobile broadband access supported by commercial 5G launches will enable OTT video consumption.

The SVoD market in AME is diverse with a growing number of OTT players and partnerships emerging. OTT players in AME frequently use a blend of multi-lingual, original, and local content to attract consumers.

A number of partnerships between telcos and OTT providers took place in last several years. For example, Viva Kuwait signed a partnership deal with Starz Play, allowing users to make purchases without the need for a credit card.

Reasons to Buy

Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of over-the-top video (OTT) SVoD video market in the Africa and the Middle East market.

The report investigates OTT video market and pay-TV trends and market overview, looking in particular at the various challenges and opportunities facing them, with examples from OTT providers in the region.

The report discusses the state of the SVoD market, current trends and market dynamics of the leading OTT service providers in two countries. Key findings and recommendations are presented for the Africa and the Middle Eastern markets.

Boasts of high presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately, for the executive-level audience.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Section 1: OTT Video Content & Pricing Strategies



Definitions

OTT Video Market Context

OTT Video Content Trends

OTT Video Pricing Strategies

OTT Video Partnerships

Section 2: SVoD Forecast

Africa and the Middle East in a Global Context

Pay-TV Service Evolution in Africa and the Middle East

SVoD Trends in Africa and the Middle East

Section 3: Key Findings & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



20th Century Fox

Amazon

Apple

beIN

Disney

DSTV

Du

Etisalat

Google

Icflix

iROKOtv

istikana

Maroc Telecom

MBC

Microsoft

Netflix

Ooredoo

OSN

Shahid

Showmax

Simplestream

STC

Universal Studios

Viva

V-Nova

Vodafone

Warner Bros

YuppTV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70ym2x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.