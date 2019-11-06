There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,771 in the last 365 days.

Australian Tourism Destination Market Insights 2019 Featuring Star Entertainment Group, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises & Far East Consortium

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Destination Market Insights: Australia (2019) - Analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and risks and opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insight report includes an analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and assesses the risks and opportunities for Australia as a destination market.

Key Highlights

  • The Chinese make up the biggest number of international tourists to Australia, overtaking New Zealand (1.18 million) in 2016 by bringing in 1.21 million visitors.
  • New Zealand continues to be a good source of tourism for Australia bringing in 1.24 million tourists in 2018. This market looks set to continue to perform strongly as trade, military and political ties ensure there is a sense of comradeship between the two nations which allows free movement for domestic tourists travelling between the countries.
  • Domestic tourism far outstrips outbound travel with 104 million trips taking place in 2018, rising 7% from 2017.
  • Unsurprisingly, land is the most common travel type amongst domestic tourists in Australia with 72.8 million opting to travel by road in 2018.

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in popular, well-established and upcoming tourist destinations
  • Use data and analysis to explore future trends related to international arrivals, airlines, niche tourism, and hotel developments
  • Gain a strong understanding of the opportunities in the market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions

Companies Mentioned

  • Star Entertainment Group
  • Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
  • Far East Consortium

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview
  2. Snapshot
  3. Key Trends
  4. New Developments
  5. Source Markets
  6. New Projects
  7. Types of Tourism
  8. Leisure
  9. Nature & Wildlife
  10. Backpacking Travel
  11. Destination Focus
  12. State Focus: New South Wales
  13. State Focus: Victoria
  14. State Focus: Western Australia
  15. Attractions
  16. Country Risk & SWOT Analysis
  17. Country Risk
  18. SWOT Analysis
  19. Strengths
  20. Weaknesses
  21. Opportunities
  22. Threats

