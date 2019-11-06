Australian Tourism Destination Market Insights 2019 Featuring Star Entertainment Group, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises & Far East Consortium

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Destination Market Insights: Australia (2019) - Analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and risks and opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This insight report includes an analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and assesses the risks and opportunities for Australia as a destination market.



Key Highlights

The Chinese make up the biggest number of international tourists to Australia, overtaking New Zealand (1.18 million) in 2016 by bringing in 1.21 million visitors.

New Zealand continues to be a good source of tourism for Australia bringing in 1.24 million tourists in 2018. This market looks set to continue to perform strongly as trade, military and political ties ensure there is a sense of comradeship between the two nations which allows free movement for domestic tourists travelling between the countries.

Domestic tourism far outstrips outbound travel with 104 million trips taking place in 2018, rising 7% from 2017.

Unsurprisingly, land is the most common travel type amongst domestic tourists in Australia with 72.8 million opting to travel by road in 2018.

Overview Snapshot Key Trends New Developments Source Markets New Projects Types of Tourism Leisure Nature & Wildlife Backpacking Travel Destination Focus State Focus: New South Wales State Focus: Victoria State Focus: Western Australia Attractions Country Risk & SWOT Analysis Country Risk SWOT Analysis Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats

