Outlook on the Social e-Commerce Market in China 2019-2023 by Value, Penetration Rate and Segments (Membership-based & Others)

China's social e-commerce market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing use of social applications, increasing internet usage, rising millennial income, increasing use of smartphones, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are inefficient promotional activities of users and inadequate quality control systems.

The major players dominating the social e-commerce market in China are Yunji Inc., Pinduoduo Inc., Xiaohongshu and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Taobao and Tmall). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Scope of the Report



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the social e-commerce market in China including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the China social e-commerce market by value, by penetration rate and includes segment analysis as well.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of China's social e-commerce market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Social E-commerce: An Overview

2.1.1 Social E-commerce Timeline

2.1.2 Features of Social E-commerce

2.1.3 Types of Social E-commerce

2.1.4 Social E-commerce Business Models

2.2 Advantages of Social E-commerce

2.3 Social E-commerce Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Social E-commerce Segmentation by Type

2.3.2 Social E-commerce Segmentation by Business Models

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Social E-commerce Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Social E-commerce Market by Value

3.1.2 China Social E-commerce Market by Penetration Rate

3.1.3 China Social E-commerce Market by Segments (Membership-based, Others)

3.2 China Social E-commerce Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 China Membership-based Social E-commerce Market by Value

3.2.2 China Other Social E-commerce Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use of Social Applications

4.1.2 Increasing Internet Usage

4.1.3 Rising Urban Population Purchasing Power

4.1.4 Increasing Use of Smartphones

4.1.5 Rising Middle-Class Spending

4.1.6 Growing Urban Population

4.1.7 Rising Millennial Income

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Inefficient Promotional Activities of Users

4.2.2 Inadequate Quality Control Systems

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Use of Live Streaming for Advertising

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Membership-based Social E-commerce Models

4.3.3 High Adoption of Social E-commerce among Women

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Social E-commerce Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 China Social E-commerce Market Players by Research & Development Expenses

5.3 China Social E-commerce Market Players by Key Performance Indicators

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Yunji Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc.

Xiaohongshu

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Taobao & Tmall)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Social E-commerce Timeline

Figure 2: Features of Social E-commerce

Figure 3: Types of Social E-commerce

Figure 4: Social E-commerce Business Models

Figure 5: Advantages of Social E-commerce

Figure 6: Social E-commerce Segmentation by Type

Figure 7: Social E-commerce Segmentation by Business Models

Figure 8: China Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2015-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: China Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: China Social E-commerce Market by Penetration Rate; 2015-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 11: China Social E-commerce Market by Penetration Rate; 2019-2023 (Percentage, %)

Figure 12: China Social E-commerce Market by Segments; 2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 13: China Membership-based Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2015-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: China Membership-based Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: China Other Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2015-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: China Other Social E-commerce Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: China WeChat Users; 2016-2021 (Million)

Figure 18: China Number of Internet Users; 2017-2023 (Million)

Figure 19: China Urban Disposable Income Per Capita; 2014-2018 (US$ Thousand)

Figure 20: China Smartphone Users; 2014-2018 (Million)

Figure 21: China Middle-Class Spending; 2015-2020 (US$ Trillion)

Figure 22: China Urban Population; 2013-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 23: China Millennials' Annual Aggregate Income; 2020-2030 (US$ Trillion)

Figure 24: China Social E-commerce Market Players by Research and Development Expenses; 2017-2018 (US$ Million)

Figure 25: Yunji Inc. Total Revenue; 2016-2018 (US$ Million)

Figure 26: Pinduoduo Inc. Total Revenue; 2016-2018 (US$ Million)

Figure 27: Alibaba Group Holding Limited Revenue; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 28: Alibaba Group Holding Limited Revenue by Segments; 2019 (Percentage, %)

List of Tables

Table 1: China Social E-commerce Market Players Financial Comparison; 2018/2019

Table 2: China Social E-commerce Market Players by Key Performance Indicators; 2018 (Million)

