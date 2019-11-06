Identity Resolution Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth - Analysis to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Identity Resolution Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Identity Resolution Software Market 2019

Market Overview

Identity resolution is the procedure of connecting several identifiers from multiple devices and platforms in real-time to enable people-based targeting, measurement, and personalization. Identity Resolution depends on technologically efficient software solutions to integrate disparate data sources into a cohesive view of the consumer across platforms and devices. Identity resolution software is capable of determining relationships between millions of signals flowing from desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Through the modern device graph technology, several devices can be mapped together, establishing vital opportunities for publishers and advertisers.

Identity resolution software collects consumer data from any source. It then hashes/encodes it. The software effectively anonymizes that sensitive data before it is collected in the data management platform. This means that there is no personal identification information, such as email addresses, names, or residential addresses stored in the platform. Data management platforms process individual data, which includes device identifiers, cookie IDs, and IP addresses. Identity resolution software helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness by providing highly valid and multilingual identity data. Identity resolution software solutions enable organizations to effectively manage risks, detect frauds, and ensure regulatory compliance and industry standards.

Identity resolution software solutions are highly scalable and enable government organizations and private enterprises to search for and match identity information. Identity resolution software utilizes key-building algorithms in identity resolution procedure to overcome variations in personal identity data. The identity resolution software employs prebuilt and customizable searching strategies to balance the comprehensiveness and performance of the searching procedure. Identity resolution software is easy to deploy and operate, which encourages a large number of organizations to adopt it. The software easily embeds efficient searching and matching capabilities via an application program interface into custom-built and third-party applications.

Market Segmentation

The global identity resolution market can be segmented based on product type, crucial market applications, and regional markets. Based on the product type, identity resolution software market can be segmented into-

Cloud-based

Web-based

Web-based identity resolution software is generally accessible and offers functionality to a large number of clients. Also, web-based software is easy to implement and operate, which enhances its value. Cloud-based identity resolution solutions are attaining high traction throughout the globe, as these services are cost-effective and offer ease of maintenance. Cloud-based identity resolution software offers a broad range of services that can help organizations in different critical aspects. Identity resolution software is essential for all organisations, including small, large, and medium-sized organizations.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the growth of identity resolution software market. North America is the leading market for identity resolution software, due to the high availability of skilled software developers, growing IT and Non-IT sector, and the presence of some excellent software vendors offering efficient products. The Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth in the identity resolution software market. Organizations operating in Asia Pacific regions have recognized the importance and benefits of identity resolutions are actively interested to invest in an efficient identity resolution software that can generate better outcomes. Vendors in South America and Europe are focusing on enhancing their software's capabilities in order to attract a broader customer base.

Industry News

FullContact, the prominent SaaS provider of identity resolution, is gaining high traction across the companies. The solution uses the patented identity graph to enable marketing platform and brands to resolve and enrich customer contact records, in order to improve customer experience and enhance authentic client engagement. It is a cost-effective cloud-based solution, which enables the organization to attain high-level operational efficiency and increased productivity.

