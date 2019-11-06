Sunflower Wax Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Sunflower Wax Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Sunflower Wax Market 2019

Market Overview

Sunflower wax is obtained from different parts of the sunflower plant and can be used for a variety of different uses mainly in the beauty field. The waxes are naturally found as components of sunflower oil and consist mainly of fatty alcohols and different esters of FA. It can be partially removed during the winterization process of sunflower oil which refers to the process where cold temperatures and a solvent are used to separate different oil compounds and various lipids from the wax.

The following top Manufacturers covered in this report

Koster Keunen

Henry Lamotte Oils

Natural Dog Company

ProTec Ingredia

Poth Hille

Strahl＆Pitsch

They are mainly found in the hull of the sunflower seeds and the content of the sunflower waxes in oil can vary in concentration based on the different types of seeds found, the origin of the seeds and the percentage of the hull that was removed from the plant. It is a hard wax that is crystalline and has a high melting point. It can function as a modifier for the consistency in emulsions while it can also thicken various formulations.

The report published on the global sunflower wax market is a comprehensive report that discusses the overview of the market while also providing the scope and the various market risks associated with the field. Opportunities that can improve the market, as well as driving factors, are mentioned in detail in the report. The report is a comprehensive guide to the different manufacturers of sunflower wax with their market shares and the different products that they market included in the report.

Market Segmentation

It is used to regulate the consistency in emulsions. The global sunflower wax market can be split into different market segments based on the different types available in the market and the different applications that they can be used for.

Market split according to type: According to the different types of additives that are added to sunflower wax for a variety of reasons they can be categorized into:

Functional Ingredients

Specialty Additives

Active Ingredients

Market split according to the application: Based on the varied products that use sunflower wax as an ingredient the differentiation is as follows:

Lipsticks

Mascaras

Emulsions

Hair Care

Others

Regional Overview

The report published on the global sunflower wax market forecasts the market size for the year 2019 to the year 2024 concerning the different regions around the world. These regions include Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe and certain important countries in each of these different regions. At the regional level, the breakdown data based on the sales revenue and the growth in the different regions from the year 2014 to the year 2019 are included in the report. The sales channels that are used, distributors, customers and the various research findings along with the conclusions are given in the report.

Industry News

Distillery is a new skincare and make-up brand launched by Avon Products. The brand celebrates clean beauty and offers potent and pure formulas that are guaranteed to deliver results. A liquid lip concentrate that is crafted with sunflower wax is expected to be released in 2020 and promises a 100% high performance, waterless pigment.

