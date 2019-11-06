Angolan President appoints new public companies boards

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 6 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed last Tuesday the new boards of ENSA, ARSEG and AIPEX. ,

According to a press note from the Civil Affairs Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of the Executive dismissed the board of directors of the National Insurance Company (ENSA) – public institution that was being chaired by Manuel Joaquim Gonçalves.

On the same terms, were also relieved from their posts Manuel José Gonçalves Botelho, António Sebastião, Domong Pedro and António Gaspar Comes, as board directors.

In their stead, President João Lourenço appointed the new board led by Carlos Arménio de Almeida Duarte, having has directors Amália Quintão Barbosa, Matilde do Rosário Mutango Guebe, Ildo Mateus do Nascimento and Mário João Mota Lemos.

Members of the ARSEG (Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency) Board of Directors were also dismissed, namely its chairman, Aguinaldo Jaime, and the directors Maria Carlota de Jesus Van-Dunem Sungo Amaral e Silva and Jesus Manuel Teixeira.

Still for ARSEG, Elmer Vivaldo de Sousa Serrão was appointed as the Chairman of the Board, and Filomena Rossana Miguel Airosa Manjata and Jardel Silvério Duarte as board directors.

Changes were also made to the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission (CMC), with the dismissal of executive directors Ottoniel Lobo Carvalho dos Santos and Elmer Vivaldo de Sousa Serrão, however replaced by Felinto de Sousa Bravo Soares and Edna Augusta dos Santos Nunda Barbosa of Mascarenhas.

The President of the Republic also dismissed Licínio de Freitas Vaz Contreiras, from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), appointing in his replacement António da Ressurreição Henriques da Silva.

Dalva Maurício Calombe Ringote Allen and Carlos Cépura Neto André were also dismissed from the positions of Executive Directors of the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Development Society, and named in their place Sebastião Lourenço Félix Cambanza and Carla Hermínia Gonçalves Nganga Silvestre.

On another Presidential Order, the Head of State dismissed António Joaquim da Cruz Lima from the post of Secretary of State for the Civil, Maritime and Port Aviation Sector, having appointed Carlos Antão Fernandes Borges as his replacement.

Sara Luísa Mateus and Bento Francisco Xavier were also relived from the post of Deputy Governors of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province for the Political, Social and Economic sectors and Technical Services and Infrastructure, respectively.

João Lourenço also ceased the functions of António Félix Kialunguila as Provincial Deputy Governor for Political, Social and Economic matters of the northern Zaire Province.

João Lourenço also appointed Carla Maria Domingas Cativa and Afonso de Antas Miguel to the positions of Vice Governors of Cuando Cubango, respectively for the Political, Social and Economic Sector and for Technical Services and Infrastructures.

Fernanda Deolinda Sumbo Guerra was appointed provincial deputy governor for the political, social and economic sector of Zaire Province.

