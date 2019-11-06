Bar Association makes available lawyers for ex-CEO of Sovereign Fund

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 6 - Angolan Bar Association (OAA) disclosed on Tuesday a list containing the name of several lawyers affiliated to this institution, who are available to defend in court the ex-CEO of the Angolan Sovereign Fund, Jose Filomeno dos Santos ?Zenu?.,

Jose dos Santos’ trial had been slated for September 25, however it was further postponed at the request of the lawyer of Valter Filipe da Silva, former governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), who is also a defendant in this case.

The Supreme Court is expected to set up a new date for the trial to begin.

Zenu is accused of money laundering and embezzlement, a case in which also stand accused the former governor of the BNA, Valter Filipe, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and Antonio Samalia Bule Manuel.

The defendants have been indicted on charges of illegal transfer of USD 500 million from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to an account at Credit Suisse of London, England.

OAA also said it is up to the Supreme Court to pick up from the list the lawyer to defend Jose Filomeno dos santos, who recently wrote to the Supreme Court requesting it to assign a lawyer to defend him.

The Supreme Court, on its turn, submitted the request to the Angolan Bar Association to assign a lawyer to defend José Filomeno dos santos “Zenu”, regardless of the reasons that motivated the request.

