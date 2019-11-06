Methyl Chloride Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast 2025
Methyl Chloride Market - 2019-2025
Market Overview
Methyl chloride is a colorless extremely flammable gas with a mildly sweet odor.
The global methylene chloride market, along with its end products, has witnessed a stagnant growth from the past few years, and this growth is estimated to continue in the coming years. High demand growth for methylene chloride in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India is the keydriver as per the current market dynamics. The demand is also backed by newer and industrial applications. Upcoming safety regulations and innovative techniques developed for methylene chloride will be key influencing factors for the global market with the increased emphasis on different applications.
The key players covered in this study
DowDuPont
AkzoNobel
Ineos
Solvay
Kem One
Shin-Etsu
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
Ercros
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
