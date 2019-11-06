Global Essential oils Market Comprehensive Study 2019: A Billion-Dollar Wellness Business

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Essential oils Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Essential oils market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.



Some of the key players involved in Global Essential Oils Market are

Cargill,

DuPont,

Royal DSM,

Givaudan,

H. Reynaud & Fils

The Lebermuth Company

dōTERRA

Young Living Essential Oils

And so on.

Global essential oils market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Players

DuPont, Royal DSM, Givaudan, H. Reynaud & Fils, The Lebermuth Company, dōTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Sensient Technologies Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, MANE, Cargill, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Farotti SRL, Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, West India Spices Inc., India Essential Oils, Firmenich SA, Incorporated., ROBERTET SA, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Biolandes, MOKSHA, Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., Frutarom

Key Market Segmentation of Global Essential Oils Market

By Type (Singles, Blends),

Products (Lavender Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Frankincense, Chamomile Oil, Lime Oil, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Patchouli Oil, Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Balsam, Bergamot, Mandarine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Coriander Oil, Basil Oil, Cornmint Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Others),

Application (Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages, Medical, Others),

Extraction Method (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail),

Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Recent Industry Developments

In January 2016, Cargill researchers are focusing on improving gut health in poultry to promote feed efficiency and keep birds healthy. This improvement will enhance the company portfolio.

In December 2017, DSM has acquired BioCare Copenhagen (Denmark) to expand gut health ingredients portfolio with probiotics. This acquisition helped DSM in addressing its ambition in the gut microbiome and its portfolio of nutritional ingredients are very synergetic with BioCare Copenhagen’s approach and products, and there combination will well-catered to address the existing and emerging gut health areas.

In February 2019, DuPont will showcase Enviva EO, a natural identical phytogenic blend designed to fit into any nutritional health strategy and consistently improve feed intake, leading to improved gut heath and performance.

In August 2018, Ungerer Limited U.K is thrilled to announce the opening of a subsidiary office to our Shanghai production facilities. This business expansion will help to grow the company portfolio and growth rate.

Major companies including Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, dōterra offers its products through online shopping and distributors.

