Global Medical Imaging Agents Market, Forecast to 2026 - Lucrative Opportunities for Iodine-based Contrast Agents due to Expansion in Disease Indications

The Medical imaging agents market is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $12,290.7 million by 2026.



Medical imaging agents global market by molecule/isotope segmented into contrast agents and nuclear medicine. According to the author, the contrast agents' global market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Iodine-based contrast agents market held the largest market revenue in 2019 and the microbubble segment is the fastest-growing segment at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to expansion in disease indications. Based on ionicity, the Iodine-based contrast agent is segmented into ionic and non-ionic.



Non-Ionic Iodine-based contrast agents market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-ionic iodine contrast agents are used more because of lower osmolality, they are better tolerated and another advantage is that they appear to have less toxicity. Ionic Iodine based contrasts are further segmented by its chemical structure into monomers and dimers.



Monomers market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-Ionic Iodine based contrasts are further segmented by its chemical structure into monomeric and dimeric. Monomerics market accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as they are safer and tolerable when compared to ionic contrast agents and low osmolar agents do not dissociate into a particle in solution and helps in reducing the neurotoxicity.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers & Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Demand For Imaging Agent-Assisted Diagnostic Procedures

3.3.1.2 Production Of Radiopharmaceuticals From Cyclotrons

3.3.1.3 The Growth Of Medical Imaging Technologies In Emerging Markets

3.3.1.4 Usage Of Hybrid Imaging

3.3.1.5 Favorable Reimbursement

3.3.2 Restraints & Threats

3.3.2.1 Side Effect Associated With Medical Imaging Agents

3.3.2.2 The Shorter Half-Life Of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.3.2.3 Shortage Of Radiologist And Qualified Technicians

3.3.2.4 High Cost And Supply Shortage Of Isotopes

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulations For Manufacturing And Marketing Of Medical Imaging Agents

3.4 Regulatory Guidelines

3.5 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Upcoming Technology

3.6.1 Near-Infrared Fluorescent Imaging

3.6.2 Targeted Contrast Agent

3.7 Clinical Trials

3.7.1 Contrast Agents Clinical Trial

3.7.1.1 Gadolinium Based Contrast Agents

3.7.1.2 Iodinated Contrast Agents

3.7.1.3 Iron Oxide Contrast Agents

3.7.1.4 Manganese Based Contrast Agents

3.7.2 Nuclear Medicine Clinical Trials

3.7.2.1 Pet Based Imaging Agents (Fdg)

3.7.2.2 F-18 Based Agents

3.7.2.3 Xe-133 Based Agents

3.7.2.4 Ga-68 Based Agents

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis Of Nuclear Medicine

3.8.1 Reactors

3.8.2 Processing Facility

3.8.3 Generators Manufacturing Units

3.8.4 Hospitals And Central Radio Pharmacies

3.9 List Of Current Irradiators And Processors Of Technitum 99

3.10 Supply Chain Analysis Of Contrast Agents

3.11 Patent Trends

3.12 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.13 Market Share Analysis

3.13.1 Market Share Analysis By Major Players

3.13.2 Market Share Analysis Of Contrast Agents

3.13.3 Market Share Analysis Of Nuclear Medicine

3.13.4 Market Share Analysis Of Mri

3.13.5 Market Share Analysis Of X-Ray/Ct

3.13.6 Market Share Analysis Of Ultrasound Agents

3.13.7 Market Share Analysis Of Spect Agents

3.13.8 Market Share Analysis Of Pet Agents

3.14 Medical Imaging Agents Global Consumption Data

3.14.1 X-Ray/Ct Global Comsumption Volume

3.14.2 Mri Global Comsumption Volume

3.14.3 Ultrasound Global Comsumption Volume

3.15 Medical Imaging Procedural Volume

3.15.1 X-Ray/Ctcontrast Agents Global Procedural Volume

3.15.2 Mri Contrast Agents Global Procedural Volume

3.15.3 Ultrasound Contrast Agents Global Procedural Volume



4 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By Molecule/Isotope

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Contrast Agents

4.2.1 Iodinated Contrast Agents

4.2.1.1 Iodinated Ionic Contrast Agents

4.2.1.1.1 Monomers

4.2.1.1.2 Dimer

4.2.1.2 Iodinated Non-Ionic Contrast Agents

4.2.1.2.1 Monomer

4.2.1.2.2 Dimer

4.2.2 Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents

4.2.2.1 Macrocyclic Contrast Agents

4.2.2.1.1 Ionic Macrocyclic Contrast Agents

4.2.2.1.2 Non-Ionic Macrocyclic Contrast Agents

4.2.2.2 Linear Gadolinium Based Contrast Agents

4.2.2.2.1 Ionic Linear Contrast Agents

4.2.2.2.2 Non-Ionic Linear Contrast Agents

4.2.3 Microbubble Based Contrast Agents

4.2.4 Others Contrast Agents

4.3 Nuclear Medicine

4.3.1 Technetium (Tc-99M)

4.3.2 Thallium (Tl-201)

4.3.3 Gallium (Ga-67)

4.3.4 Iodine (I-123)

4.3.5 Xenon (Xe-133)

4.3.6 Samarium (Sm-153)

4.3.7 Rhenium (Re-186)

4.3.8 Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-Fdg)

4.3.9 Gallium (Ga-68)

4.3.10 Rubidium (Rb-82)

4.3.11 Others



5 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By Modality

5.1 Introduction

5.2 X-Ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4 Ultrasound

5.5 Single Photo Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

5.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)



6 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cardiovascular

6.3 Cancer

6.4 Gastrointestinal

6.5 Musculoskeletal

6.6 Neurology

6.7 Nephrology

6.8 Obstetrics & Gynecology

6.9 Pulmonary

6.10 Hepatology

6.11 Others



7 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intravascular

7.3 Oral

7.4 Rectal

7.5 Others



8 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By Imaging

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Imaging

8.3 Interventional Imaging



9 Medical Imaging Agents Global Market, By End-users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital

9.3 Diagnostic & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Other End-uuser



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Collaborations, Agreements & Partnerships

11.3 Approvals

11.4 Other Key Development



12 Major Player Profiles



Bayer Group

Bracco Group

Cardinal Health Inc.

Curium Pharma

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Fujipharma Co. Ltd.

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Guerbet

Jubilant Lifesciences

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Novartis (Advance Accelerator Applications S.A.)



Other Companies Mentioned



Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Eli Lilly & Company)

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (Novartis Co.)

Arronax-Nantes

Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization

Bayer Group

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Biem Pharmaceuticals

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

BV Cyclotron

Canadian Isotope Innovations Corp.

Cardinal Health

Center of Molecular Research

Centre for Probe Development & Commercialization

China National Nuclear Corporation (China Isotope & Radiation Corporation)

Curium Pharma

Daihan Pharma Co. Ltd.

Dongkook Lifescience

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Fluoro Pharma

Fujifilm Corporation

Fujipharma Co. Ltd.

Futurechem Co. Ltd.

Galenica Senese S.R.L

GE Healthcare

Graton Pharma

Guerbet

Hana Pharm Co. Ltd.

Harmony Life Sciences

Huayi Technology Co. Ltd. (Huayi Isotopes Co.)

Imax Diagnostic Imaging Limited

Institute of Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc.

Iso-Analytical Ltd.

Isorad Ltd.

Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.

I-Themba Labs

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd.

JSC Isotope

Jubilant Lifescience

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Magnus Health

Medical Isotopes

Nano Therapeutics

National Institute for Radioelements (IRE)

Nihon Medi Physics Co. Ltd.

Nuclear Research & Consultancy Group (NRG)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pars Isotope

Perma-Fix Medical S.A.

Pharmalucence Inc.

Rege Imaging & Cinefilms Private Limited

Rotop Pharmaka GmbH

Samyoung Unitech

Sanochemia

Shine Medical Technologies, Inc.

Solcom Limited

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NTP Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.)

Stryker (Novadaq Technologies)

Swan Isotopen AG

Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Trivitron Healthcare

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

Unimark Remedies

Zag Zyklotron AG

Zhejiang Starry Pharma

