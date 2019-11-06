VMware Unveils Advanced Technology Offerings, Spotlights Customers and Reinforces Commitment to Tech for Good at VMworld 2019 Europe

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld 2019 Europe -- This week at VMworld 2019 Europe , VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reinforced its vision of a software architecture that enables any app, on any cloud, to any device with the introduction of significant new technology offerings and strategic partnerships.



During the General Session Keynote, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted the unprecedented growth in applications, massive complexity in delivering and managing them, and how VMware helps customers harness this ‘chaos’ for business advantage. Gelsinger showcased how VMware is working with customers and partners to deliver the next generation of application experiences, built on breakthrough cloud, networking, security, digital workspace and 5G technologies.

“VMware’s vision remains the same - enabling our customers to operate any application, on any device, from any cloud. With Cloud as the foundation, we’re transforming the app experience and providing intrinsic security for your data,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware. “We are redefining what’s possible.”

New Technologies on Display in the General Session Keynote

VMworld 2019 Europe showcased VMware’s technology portfolio, with a spotlight on the company’s vision for intrinsic security, and transformation in the way enterprises build, run and manage software on Kubernetes. Technology highlights from the keynote include:

VMware described VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, a SaaS solution that will offer self-driving operations to automate and simplify operations management with AI/ML to move IT’s approach from reactive troubleshooting to predictive innovation. This offering is now in beta with more details available here.

Also unveiled, Project Magna, a SaaS based solution which will help customers to achieve a true ‘Self-Driving Data Center,’ starting with VMware vSAN. This offering will use reinforcement learning - collecting data, learning from it, and making decisions that will automatically self-tune customers’ infrastructure to drive greater performance and efficiencies. Customers can now access this new solution through a beta program and learn more at the following site.

VMware Customers Driving Transformative Initiatives

The VMworld 2019 Europe General Session Keynote spotlighted customers who are driving their own digital transformations. Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, shared his vision for the future of multi-cloud with a focus on VMware Cloud Foundation on-premises and in the Cloud. He also shared his perspective on the importance of containers and Kubernetes. IHS Markit’s Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Sari Granat, discussed the company’s journey and success with VMware Cloud on AWS. Pauline Flament, Global Network Director of IT at Michelin, addressed successful deployments of VMware Cloud Foundation, NSX and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud.

VMware Continues its Commitment to Being a Force for Good

VMware announced it has met another important milestone in its continued journey as a leading, responsible tech company—joining the United Nations Global Compact—a commitment to adopting sustainable and socially responsible business practices, as well as catalyzing action to advance the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. In addition, VMware and the African Union Commission (AUC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to solidify their shared commitment to developing the next generation of digital leaders in Africa. VMware will work with the AUC to bring VMware IT Academy , a network of educational institutions that provides students with access to learning certification opportunities and hands-on lab experiences with VMware technologies, to the continent.

For information on all news announcements issued at VMworld 2019 Europe, please visit the Online Press Kit .

News at VMworld Europe

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

VMware, VMworld, vRealize, vRealize Operations, VMware vSAN, NSX, VeloCloud, Tanzu, and Pulse are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Media Contact:

Alex Goldsmith

VMware Global Communications

agoldsmith@vmware.com

(310) 963-9869



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.