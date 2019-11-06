Progress Announces Speaker Lineup for jsMobileConf, the Community Event Dedicated to Mobility and the Broader JavaScript Ecosystem

Two-day, two-track event returns to Boston November 12-13, bringing together experts from Adobe, Microsoft, Moovweb, Netlify, nStudio, Progress, and more

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced its speaker lineup for jsMobileConf , taking place November 12-13 at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston. With more than 25 technical sessions, the event brings together leading voices in the JavaScript community focused on the latest JavaScript and mobile development trends, including native mobile apps, progressive web apps, serverless, machine learning, artificial intelligence, chat, augmented reality and virtual reality.



Progress, creator and sponsor of jsMobileConf, has been helping developers build beautiful JavaScript apps for many years – whether creating web-based apps leveraging Progress® Kendo UI ®, native mobile apps with Progress® NativeScript ®, or supporting these apps with the backend-as-a-service capabilities of Progress® Kinvey ® . Progress understands the importance of the JavaScript community, and for the second year will bring together the best and brightest in JavaScript for two days of deep technical insight, best practices and networking opportunities at jsMobileConf.

Confirmed speakers for jsMobileConf 2019 include:

Ishan Anand, CTO, Moovweb

Nathanael Anderson, Co-Owner, nStudio

Carl Bergenhem, Product Manager for Kendo UI, Progress

Max Firtman, Freelance Developer, Author , and Trainer

Zoe Koulouris Augustinos & Peter B. Smith, Partners at Upstate Interactive

Jen Looper, Cloud Developer Advocate Lead, Microsoft

Simon MacDonald, Senior Software Scientist, Adobe

Tara Z. Manicsic, Angular Developer Experience Engineer, Netlify

David Neal, Senior Developer Advocate, Okta

Diana Rodriguez, Chief DevOps Architect, Voicethread

Eddy Verbruggen, Founder and CTO, Combidesk

Aysegul Yonet, Senior Azure Cloud Developer Advocate, Microsoft

Alex Ziskind, Founder, NativeScripting.com

View the full speaker lineup at https://jsmobileconf.com/#lgx-speakers .

“At Progress we love being a part of the JavaScript community and finding ways to connect people by putting on events like jsMobileConf,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools Business, Progress. “It is truly inspiring to experience the creativity and energy of this community when brought together under one roof.”

For details and to register for jsMobileConf, please visit https://jsmobileconf.com .

