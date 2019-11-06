Bison Oil & Gas Partners II Announces Solar Project with Pivot Energy

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bison Energy, LLC (“Bison”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bison Oil & Gas Partners II, LLC, and Pivot Energy (“Pivot”) today announced that the companies have entered into an agreement to develop their first solar project in Arapahoe County, Colorado.



Bison CEO Austin Akers remarked: “Bison is excited to work with Pivot on its first alternative energy project in Colorado. Bison embraces all forms of energy and works to provide the energy needed for our country in a reliable and sustainable way.”

Located approximately 25 miles east of Denver, the 2 megawatt solar project will have a total output of approximately 3,800 MWh of energy, which is equivalent to the annual energy needs of approximately 400 American homes.

“Pivot is thrilled to work with Bison to develop this solar project. We see many benefits in collaborating with oil and gas companies to help provide the community with an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy mix,” said Jon Fitzpatrick, Pivot’s Director of Project Development.

The solar project is expected to break ground in late 2020.

About Bison Oil & Gas Partners II, LLC

Bison is an oil and gas exploration and production company located in Denver, Colorado. With equity capital from an investment fund managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. and Bison’s management team, Bison’s mission is to create value through responsible oil and gas development that ensures maximum benefits to all stakeholders by operating smartly, ethically, responsibly and on the cutting edge of technology. Please visit www.bisonog.com for more information.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a solar energy company located in Denver, Colorado, that is focused on helping accelerate the transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet and profit. Please visit www.pivotenergy.net for more information.

Contact:

admin@bisonog.com



